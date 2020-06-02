Cole Sprouse a fost arestat la un protest organizat în urma morții lui George Floyd

Cole Sprouse, actorul din Riverdale, a fost arestat în weekend în timpul unui protest din Santa Monica, organizat după moartea lui George Floyd, care a fost pus la pâmânt de un polițist, după care a îngenuncheat pe gâtul lui.

Actorul în vârstă de 27 de ani a detaliat ceea ce s-a întâmplat pe contul său de Instagram prin intermediul unei postări. „Un grup de protestatari pașnici, printre care și eu, am fost arestați ieri în Santa Monica. Așa că, înainte ca mass-media să trasnforme asta în ceva senzațional despre mine, să vorbim despre circumstanțe: Viața oamenilor de culoare contează. Pacea, revoltele, jafurile sunt o formă de protest absolut legitimă. Am fost arestat atunci când stăteam în semn de solidaritate, la fel ca mulți alții în Santa Monica. Ni s-a oferit opțiunea de a pleca și am fost informați că, dacă nu ne retragem, vom fi arestați.”

„Ca persoană care nu e de culoare, persoană publică, consecințele instituționale ale reținerii mele nu contează în comparație cu ceilalți care luau parte la protest. Aceasta nu este o poveste despre mine și sper ca mass-media să nu facă asta. Este și va fi o perioadă în care vom sta alături de ceilalți, pe măsură ce situația se va extinde, vom oferi sprijin, demonstrând și făcând ceea ce trebuie. Tocmai acesta este momentul în care să ne gândim la ceea ce înseamnă să fim aliați. Sper ca și alții din aceeași postură cu a mea să facă la fel”, a mai spus Cole Sprouse.

Cole Sprouse nu este singura celebritate care a participat la revoltele produse în urma morții nedrepte a lui George Floyd. Alte vedete ar fi mai cântăreața Halsey, care a fost împușcată cu gloanțe de cauciuc, Camila Cabello și iubitul ei, Shawn Mendes, Ariana Grande, Paris Jackson și Emily Ratajkowski.

