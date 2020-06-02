Cole Sprouse a fost arestat la un protest organizat în urma morții lui George Floyd

Actorul Cole Sprouse a dezvăluit că a fost arestat în timpul unei manifestații în semn de revoltă cu privire la moartea violentă a lui George Floyd.

Cole Sprouse a fost arestat la un protest organizat în urma morții lui George Floyd

Cole Sprouse, actorul din Riverdale, a fost arestat în weekend în timpul unui protest din Santa Monica, organizat după moartea lui George Floyd, care a fost pus la pâmânt de un polițist, după care a îngenuncheat pe gâtul lui.

Actorul în vârstă de 27 de ani a detaliat ceea ce s-a întâmplat pe contul său de Instagram prin intermediul unei postări. „Un grup de protestatari pașnici, printre care și eu, am fost arestați ieri în Santa Monica. Așa că, înainte ca mass-media să trasnforme asta în ceva senzațional despre mine, să vorbim despre circumstanțe: Viața oamenilor de culoare contează. Pacea, revoltele, jafurile sunt o formă de protest absolut legitimă. Am fost arestat atunci când stăteam în semn de solidaritate, la fel ca mulți alții în Santa Monica. Ni s-a oferit opțiunea de a pleca și am fost informați că, dacă nu ne retragem, vom fi arestați.”

„Ca persoană care nu e de culoare, persoană publică, consecințele instituționale ale reținerii mele nu contează în comparație cu ceilalți care luau parte la protest. Aceasta nu este o poveste despre mine și sper ca mass-media să nu facă asta. Este și va fi o perioadă în care vom sta alături de ceilalți, pe măsură ce situația se va extinde, vom oferi sprijin, demonstrând și făcând ceea ce trebuie. Tocmai acesta este momentul în care să ne gândim la ceea ce înseamnă să fim aliați. Sper ca și alții din aceeași postură cu a mea să facă la fel”, a mai spus Cole Sprouse

 

A group of peaceful protesters, myself included, were arrested yesterday in Santa Monica. So before the voracious horde of media sensationalism decides to somehow turn it about me, theres a clear need to speak about the circumstances: Black Lives Matter. Peace, riots, looting, are an absolutely legitimate form of protest. the media is by nature only going to show the most sensational, which only proves a long standing racist agenda. I was detained when standing in solidarity, as were many of the final vanguard within Santa Monica. We were given the option to leave, and were informed that if we did not retreat, we would be arrested. When many did turn to leave, we found another line of police officers blocking our route, at which point, they started zip tying us. It needs to be stated that as a straight white man, and a public figure, the institutional consequences of my detainment are nothing in comparison to others within the movement. This is ABSOLUTELY not a narrative about me, and I hope the media doesnt make it such. This is, and will be, a time about standing ground near others as a situation escalates, providing educated support, demonstrating and doing the right thing. This is precisely the time to contemplate what it means to stand as an ally. I hope others in my position do as well. I noticed that there are cameras that roll within the police cruisers during the entirety of our detainment, hope it helps. Ill speak no more on the subject, as Im (1) not well versed enough to do so, (2) not the subject of the movement, and (3) uninterested in drawing attention away from the leaders of the #BLM movement. I will be, again, posting the link in my story to a comprehensive document for donations and support.

Cole Sprouse nu este singura celebritate care a participat la revoltele produse în urma morții nedrepte a lui George Floyd. Alte vedete ar fi mai cântăreața Halsey, care a fost împușcată cu gloanțe de cauciuc, Camila Cabello și iubitul ei, Shawn Mendes, Ariana Grande, Paris Jackson și Emily Ratajkowski.

