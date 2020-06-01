Celebrități din întreaga lume își arată revolta față de moartea lui George Floyd

Mai multe celebrități și-au exprimat indignarea și revolta produsă de moartea lui George Floyd, unele dintre acestea chiar participând la proteste în semn de solidaritate.
Moartea lui George Floyd a generat numeroase proteste violente în mai multe orașe din Statele Unite, printre care Los Angeles și Minneapolis. Primele manifestații au avut drept slogan „Black Lives Matter”, prescurtat și BLM, care înseamnă „Viața oamenilor de culoare contează.”
Pe lângă faptul că mai multe vedete au transmis mesajele lor de solidaritate și au acuzat poliția de nedreptate, altele chiar au luat parte la proteste și au împărtășit asta cu urmăritorii lor.
Beyonce a transmis un mesaj video publicat pe Instagram prin care își arată nemulțumirea față de incident. „Cu toţii am fost martori la crima făcută de poliţişti în plină zi. Suntem extrem de trişti şi de dezgustaţi. Nu putem trece peste această durere. Şi nu vorbesc doar de afro-americani. Fie că eşti alb, negru, mulatru sau orice altceva, sunt sigură că rasismul care a îngenuncheat America te sufocă şi pe tine. Nu mai ucideţi oameni fără sens. Nu mai vedeţi oamenii de culoare mai puţin oameni. George este toată familia şi umanitatea noastră. El este familia noastră pentru că este un american. Am văzut mult prea mulţi ucigaşi nepedepsiţi. Da, acum un poliţist este anchetat, dar încă nu s-a făcut dreptate.”
Lady Gaga și-a arătat și ea nemulțumirea față de violențele care au loc la ora actuală. „Am o mulțime de lucruri de spus despre asta, dar primul lucru pe care vreau să îl spun este că îmi e frică să zic ceva care poate incita la ură, deși acesta e sentimentul justificat. Nu vreau să contribui la și mai multă violență; vreau să contribui la găsirea unei soluții. Sunt la fel de revoltată de moartea lui George Floyd, dar și de moartea celorlalte persoane de culoare, care au fost luate de la noi din țară, ca urmare a rasismului sistemic și a sistemului corupt. Vocile persoanelor de culoare au fost reduse la tăcere prea mult timp și această tăcere s-a dovedit a fi mortală uneori.”
Jennifer Lopez a postat un mesaj pe Instagram prin care ne îndeamnă la bunătate și solidaritate. „Aceasta este o problemă de umanitate. De bunătate și de decență umană. Inima mea este frântă. Atât de mulți oameni sunt răniți chiar acum. Cum poate spune cineva că iubește această țară și nu face ceva atunci când vede că viețile oamenilor sunt afectate din cauza culorii pielii lor? Toți suntem copiii lui Dumnezeu. Trebuie să iubim și să apreciem lucrurile frumoase care sunt în fiecare persoană.”
Naomi Campbell și-a arătat indignarea față de ceea ce se întâmplă printr-un mesaj pe Instagram. „Nu am cuvinte. M-am săturat să fiu tristă că oamenii noștri mor inutil. Hărțuiți și umiliți, am crezut că în aceste vremuri grele, ne putem uni, dar se pare că acest coronavirus a adus mai mult rasism.”
„În ultimele zile, amploarea distrugerii, mâniei și tristeții pe care le-am resimțit au fost copleșitoare. Să văd cum poporul meu a fost ucis și linșat zi de zi m-au forțat să vorbesc despre asta”, a spus Rihanna pe pagina personală de Instagram alături de o imagine cu George Floyd.
„Acest lucru se întâmplă mult prea des – iar videoclipurile care devin virale nu sunt cazuri izolate. Singurul mod în care lucrurile vor începe să se schimbe este dacă toți acești rasiști vor face față consecințelor în spatele gratiilor. Nu este o problemă legată doar de uciderea bărbaților de culoare de către polițiști, ci și legată de modul în care sunt tratați diferit”, a spus Gigi Hadid.
Și Bella Hadid s-a arătat afectată și revoltată de moartea lui George Floyd. „Asta trebuie să înceteze. Este greu să urmărești un astfel de videoclip. Este greu să cred că încă se mai întâmplă asta. Și este realitatea. Și acești ofițieri de poliție trebuie să fie responsabili pentru acțiunile lor. Nu există niciun motiv pentru care cineva să fie tratat în modul acesta, mai ales dacă nu este agresiv.”
„Nu este deloc în regulă. Și nu se va opri până când toată lumea nu își va face partea. Nu lăsați disconfortul să vă împiedice să vorbiți despre problemele sociale. Și realitatea este, până când totul se va opri – comunitatea persoanelor de culoare va continua să trăiască în pericol”, a spus Demi Lovato pe Instagram.
„Mi-am petrecut ultimele 24 de ore încercând să procesez ceea ce se întâmplă. Putem și trebuie să ne asigurăm că vom lua măsuri. Prea multe vieți ale persoanelor de culoare au fost luate de lângă noi prea mult timp. Cu toții trebuie să facem bine și să nu tăcem deoarece această nedreptate continuă”, a mărturisit Selena Gomez.
Cântăreața Halsey luat parte la proteste și a fost împușcată cu gloanțe de cauciuc. „Poliția a tras gloanțe de cauciuc în noi. Nu am încălcat linia. Mâinile erau ridicate. Nemișcați. Și au gazat și au tras.”
Cântăreața Camila Cabello și iubitul ei, Shawn Mendes, au participat la un protest din Miami.
Și Paris Jackson a participat la un protest și și-a îndemnat urmăritorii să fie pașnici. „Ziua de astăzi a început atât de frumos, am văzut oamenii care vin cu pace și armonie în inimile lor. Violența nu este răspunsul.”
Emily Ratajkowski a luat parte la un protest și a publicat o imagine prin care își arată regretul față de moartea lui George Floyd.
Foto: Instagram