Robert Pattinson a fost desemnat cel mai frumos bărbat din lume

Dacă te întrebai cine este cel mai frumos bărbat din lume, ei bine, noi avem răspunsul și acela este Robert Pattinson, actorul care a devenit celebru datorită rolului său din filmul Twilight.
Robert Pattinson a fost desemnat cel mai frumos bărbat de la Hollywood, conform unor noi cercetări științifice. Se pare că el l-a învins pe Brad Pitt la titlul de Cel mai frumos bărbat din lume. Iar acest lucru nu vine ca o surpriză deoarece actorul îl va interpreta pe Batman în noul film care va avea premiera în 2021.
În ceea ce privește perfecțiunea trăsăturilor sale fizice, actorul a obținut un scor de 92,15%, în comparație cu alte personalități masculine. Acest lucru este cu atât mai surprinzător cu cât Robert Pattinson i-a depășit pe David Beckham, care a avut un scor de 88,96% și pe Idris Elba, cu 88,01%.
Batman and Twilight star Robert Pattinson is the most beautiful man in the world, according to science. The 33-year-old actor was found to be 92.15% accurate to the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi – which measure physical perfection. The 33-year-old actor, who takes over as the Caped Crusader in a new blockbuster next year, was found to be 92.15% accurate to the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi – which measure physical perfection. The Witcher star Henry Cavill was second with 91.08%, Bradley Cooper was third with 91.08% and Brad Pitt, tipped for an Oscar for his supporting role in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, was fourth with 90.51%. Previous winner George Clooney, the oldest star on the list, slumped to fifth place – largely because of the effect of ageing on the 58-year-old had resulted in a loss of volume in the face, giving him a score of 89.91%. David Beckham was seventh with a score of 88.96% and the most chiselled chin in the top ten. Becks also had a near-perfect ratio in the size of his nose and his lips. The list was compiled using the latest computerised mapping techniques. Robert Pattinson was the clear winner when all elements of the face were measured for physical perfection. These brand new computer mapping techniques allow us to solve some of the mysteries of what it is that makes someone physically beautiful and the technology is useful when planning patients surgery. The Golden Ratio was a mathematical equation devised by the Greeks in an attempt to measure beauty. The ratio can be applied to anything and was used by Leonardo Da Vinci for the perfect human male body in his famous work, the Vitruvian Man. The premise behind this is that the closer the ratios of a face or body are to the number 1.618 (Phi), the more beautiful they become. To read the full article, visit the link in my bio. #news #beauty #plasticsurgery #harleystreet #beautifacation #beautifulfaces #jdsgoldenratio #celeb
Însă, nu foarte departe de Robert s-au aflat Henry Cavill cu un scor de 91,04%, Bradley Cooper cu 91,08% și Brad Pitt cu 90,51%.
The most handsome men in the world according to the ‘Golden Ratio’ – 2/10 #jdsgoldenratio Henry Cavill – 91.64 per cent He had the highest overall score for his lips and forehead and also scored very highly for the matching ratio of nose and lips and his eye position. However it appeared the Witcher star was let down by the position of his eyes. He scored poorly for his eye spacing. #news #beauty #plasticsurgery #harleystreet #beautifacation #beautifulfaces #jdsgoldenratio
Din păcate, Ryan Gosling a fost considerat cel mai puțin atractiv bărbat din cei 10, cu un scor de 87,48%.
Această listă a fost realizată folosind cele mai noi tehnici de mapare computerizată de către chirurgul estetician Julian De Silva, care folosește tehnologia în activitatea sa. De Silva, care conduce Centre For Advanced Facial Cosmetic And Plastic Surgery din Londra, a declarat faptul că: „Robert Pattinson a fost în mod clar câstigătorul atunci când toate trăsăturile sale au fost măsurate pentru a defini perfecțiunea fizică.”
Tehnica The Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi măsoară poziția ochilor, forma feței, fruntea, lungimea și lățimea nasului, bărbia, dar și buza superioară. Julian De Silva a mai spus și care a fost singurul scor sub medie obținut de Robert Pattinson, și anume pentru buzele sale, care sunt destul de subțiri.
Iată care este topul celor mai frumoși bărbați:
1. Robert Pattinson – 92,15%
2. Henry Cavill – 91,64%
3. Bradley Cooper – 91,08%
4. Brad Pitt – 90,51%
5. George Clooney – 89,91%
6. Hugh Jackman – 89,64%
7. David Beckham – 88,96%
8. Idris Elba – 88,01%
9. Kanye West – 87,94%
10. Ryan Gosling – 87,48%
Foto: Profimedia