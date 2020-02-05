Robert Pattinson a fost desemnat cel mai frumos bărbat din lume

Robert Pattinson a fost desemnat cel mai frumos bărbat de la Hollywood, conform unor noi cercetări științifice. Se pare că el l-a învins pe Brad Pitt la titlul de Cel mai frumos bărbat din lume. Iar acest lucru nu vine ca o surpriză deoarece actorul îl va interpreta pe Batman în noul film care va avea premiera în 2021.

În ceea ce privește perfecțiunea trăsăturilor sale fizice, actorul a obținut un scor de 92,15%, în comparație cu alte personalități masculine. Acest lucru este cu atât mai surprinzător cu cât Robert Pattinson i-a depășit pe David Beckham, care a avut un scor de 88,96% și pe Idris Elba, cu 88,01%.

Însă, nu foarte departe de Robert s-au aflat Henry Cavill cu un scor de 91,04%, Bradley Cooper cu 91,08% și Brad Pitt cu 90,51%.

Din păcate, Ryan Gosling a fost considerat cel mai puțin atractiv bărbat din cei 10, cu un scor de 87,48%.

Această listă a fost realizată folosind cele mai noi tehnici de mapare computerizată de către chirurgul estetician Julian De Silva, care folosește tehnologia în activitatea sa. De Silva, care conduce Centre For Advanced Facial Cosmetic And Plastic Surgery din Londra, a declarat faptul că: „Robert Pattinson a fost în mod clar câstigătorul atunci când toate trăsăturile sale au fost măsurate pentru a defini perfecțiunea fizică.”

Tehnica The Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi măsoară poziția ochilor, forma feței, fruntea, lungimea și lățimea nasului, bărbia, dar și buza superioară. Julian De Silva a mai spus și care a fost singurul scor sub medie obținut de Robert Pattinson, și anume pentru buzele sale, care sunt destul de subțiri.

Iată care este topul celor mai frumoși bărbați:

1. Robert Pattinson – 92,15%

2. Henry Cavill – 91,64%

3. Bradley Cooper – 91,08%

4. Brad Pitt – 90,51%

5. George Clooney – 89,91%

6. Hugh Jackman – 89,64%

7. David Beckham – 88,96%

8. Idris Elba – 88,01%

9. Kanye West – 87,94%

10. Ryan Gosling – 87,48%

Citește și:

Kristen Stewart vorbește despre relația cu Robert Pattinson și dorința lor de a avea o relație ascunsă de presă

Foto: Profimedia

Urmăreşte cel mai nou VIDEO incărcat pe elle.ro