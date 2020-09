Prințesa Eugenie este însărcinată cu primul copil

View this post on Instagram

Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie of York and Mr Jack Brooksbank are delighted to release four official photographs from their Wedding day. The images were taken by photographer Alex Bramall at Windsor Castle and later in the day at the private dinner at Royal Lodge. The newly married couple are pictured in the White Drawing Room, Windsor Castle with their bridal party including The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh. Middle row (left-to-right): Prince George; Princess Charlotte; Her Majesty The Queen; The Duke of Edinburgh; Miss Maud Windsor; Master Louis De Givenchy. Front row: Miss Theodora Williams; Miss Mia Tindall; Miss Isla Phillips; Miss Savannah Phillips Back row: Mr Thomas Brooksbank; Mrs Nicola Brooksbank; Mr George Brooksbank; Princess Beatrice of York; Sarah, Duchess of York; The Duke of York. #RoyalWedding Photo: Alex Bramall