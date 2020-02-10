Câștigătorii Premiilor Oscar 2020 – lista completă

Cea de-a 92-a ediție a premiilor Oscar, decernate de către Academia Americană de Film, s-a desfășurat aseară. Iată care sunt câștigătorii Premiilor Oscar 2020!

Video de Andreea Ilie
Câștigătorii Premiilor Oscar 2020 – lista completă

Azi au fost anunțați câștigătorii Premiilor Oscar 2020. Lista cu câștigătorii Premiilor Oscar 2020 va fi actualizată în timp real, pe măsură ce aceștia sunt anunțați în cadrul ceremoniei care se desfășoară în această seară.

Câștigătorii Premiilor Oscar 2020 sunt:

Best PICTURE (Cel mai bun film)

Ford V Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
Parasite – CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Best DIRECTOR (Cel mai bun regizor)

Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)
Sam Mendes (1917)
Bong Joon Ho (Parasite) – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story)

Best ACTOR in a Leading Role (Cel mai bun actor în rol principal)

Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood)
Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

Best ACTRESS in a Leading Role (Cea mai bună actriță în rol principal)

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
Siorse Ronan (Little Women)
Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
Renee Zellwegger (Judy) – CÂȘTIGĂTOARE

Best ACTOR in a Suppporting Role (Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar)

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)
Al Pacino (The Irishman)
Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) – CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Best ACTRESS in a Supporting Role (Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar)

Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)
Laura Dern (Marriage Story) – CÂȘTIGĂTOARe
Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
Florence Pugh (Little Women)
Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

BEST Adapted Screenplay (Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat)

The Irishsman
Jojo Rabbit – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes

BEST Original Screenplay (Cel mai bun scenariu original)

Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite – CÂȘTIGĂTOR

BEST Cinematography (Cea mai bună imagine)

The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917 – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

BEST Original Song (Cel mai bun cântec)

Toy Story 4
Rocketman – „(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Breakthrough
Frozen 2
Harriet

BEST Original Score (Cea mai bună coloană sonoră)

Joker – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

BEST Documentary Feature (Cel mai bun documentar – lungmetraj)

American Factory – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland

BEST Documentary Short Subject (Cel mai bun documentar – scurtmetraj)

In The Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone (If You’re a Girl) – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Life Overtakes Me
St Louis Superman
Walk, Run, Cha-Cha

BEST Live Action Short Film (Cel mai bun scurtmetraj – acțiune)

Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors Window – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Saria
A Sister

BEST Animated Feature Film (Cel mai bun film de animație)

How To Train Your Dragon
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4 – CÂȘTIGĂTOR

BEST Animated Short Film (Cel mai bun scurtmetraj animat)

Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister

BEST Film Editing (Cel mai bun montaj)

Ford V Ferrari – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite

BEST International Feature (Cel mai bun film străin)

Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Miserables
Pain And Glory
Parasite – CÂȘTIGĂTOR

BEST Production Design (Cea mai bună scenografie)

The Irishmaan
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon A time In.. Hollywood – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Parasite

BEST Costume Design (Cele mai bune costume)

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

BEST Visual Effects (Cele mai bune efecte vizuale)

Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917 – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

BEST Makeup and Hairstyling (Cel mai bun machiaj și coafură)

Bombshell – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917

BEST Sound Mixing (Cel mai bun mixaj de sunet)

Ad Astra
Ford V Ferrari
Joker
1917 – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

BEST Sound Editing (Cel mai bun montaj de sunet)

Ford V Ferrari
Joker
1917 – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Citește și:
Adevăratul motiv pentru care Brad Pitt a lipsit de la Premiile BAFTA 2020

Foto: Arhiva Revistei ELLE

Urmăreşte cel mai nou VIDEO incărcat pe elle.ro

Recomandari
Recomandari

Moise Guran: #9nepasa – aceasta este mesajul pe care Europa FM îl dă României – VIDEO

Recomandari

Vlad Petreanu, George Zafiu și Luca Pastia vă dau întâlnire la Europa FM Live pe Plajă

Recomandari

Vlad Petreanu: ”Corupția ne ucide, oriunde și oricum ne-am ascunde”

Cel mai PROST îmbrăcate vedete de la premiile Oscar 2020
Video

Cel mai PROST îmbrăcate vedete de la premiile Oscar 2020

Cel mai BINE îmbrăcate vedete de la premiile Oscar 2020
Video

Cel mai BINE îmbrăcate vedete de la premiile Oscar 2020

cele mai frumoase rochii la Premiile Oscar 2020
Video

Cele mai frumoase rochii la Premiile Oscar 2020

moda masculină la Premiile Oscar 2020
Video

Moda masculină la Premiile Oscar 2020

Opt lucruri pe care trebuie să le împrumuți din obiceiurile sportive ale lui Jennifer Lopez
Video

Opt lucruri pe care trebuie să le împrumuți din obiceiurile sportive ale lui Jennifer Lopez

Cele mai apreciate filme nominalizate vreodată la Oscar care nu au reușit să câștige premiul cel mare
Video

Cele mai apreciate filme nominalizate vreodată la Oscar care nu au reușit să câștige premiul cel mare

Unica.ro

Eusebiu de la Insula Iubirii, de nerecunoscut după emisiune! Cu ce se laudă după încheierea show-ului

Mamă la 46 de ani! Sportiva noastră a născut un băiețel de nota 10 și i-a pus nume sfânt FOTO

De ce plânge Delia aproape zilnic. 'Mă gândesc că e o problemă'

Anamaria Ferentz a făcut anunțul. La 43 de ani, nu se mai ascunde! A spus totul direct! 'Una dintre cele mai frumoase relaţii'

Mai multe din video
#ELLETeam: Cum porți sacoul Comme des Garçons în două feluri diferite, cu Domnica Mărgescu și Cristina Crăciun (VIDEO)

#ELLETeam: Cum porți sacoul Comme des Garçons în două feluri diferite, cu Domnica Mărgescu și Cristina Crăciun (VIDEO)

Video

Domnica Mărgescu și Cristina Crăciun au compus două ținute care au la bază aceeași piesă vestimentară: sacoul Comme des Garçons.

+ Mai multe
Shannen Doherty, mărturisiri emoționante despre momentul în care a aflat că a recidivat cancerul de sân

Shannen Doherty, mărturisiri emoționante despre momentul în care a aflat că a recidivat cancerul de sân

Video

Actrița Shannen Doherty continuă să facă mărturisiri emoționante după ce a dezvăluit că are cancer în stadiu terminal.

+ Mai multe
Kirk Douglas

Kirk Douglas: 5 lucruri pe care ar trebui să le știi despre legendarul actor care a murit la vârsta de 103 ani

Video

Kirk Douglas a fost unul dintre cei mai mari actori din Epoca de Aur a Hollywood-ului. Iată ce trebuie să știi despre legendarul actor care a decedat ieri, la vârsta de 103 ani.

+ Mai multe
Mai multe articole
Copyright © 2020 Ringier Romania SRL