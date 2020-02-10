Câștigătorii Premiilor Oscar 2020 – lista completă

Cea de-a 92-a ediție a premiilor Oscar, decernate de către Academia Americană de Film, s-a desfășurat aseară. Iată care sunt câștigătorii Premiilor Oscar 2020!
Ford V Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
Parasite – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)
Sam Mendes (1917)
Bong Joon Ho (Parasite) – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story)
Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood)
Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)
Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
Siorse Ronan (Little Women)
Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
Renee Zellwegger (Judy) – CÂȘTIGĂTOARE
Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)
Al Pacino (The Irishman)
Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)
Laura Dern (Marriage Story) – CÂȘTIGĂTOARe
Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
Florence Pugh (Little Women)
Margot Robbie (Bombshell)
The Irishsman
Jojo Rabbit – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917 – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Toy Story 4
Rocketman – „(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Breakthrough
Frozen 2
Harriet
Joker – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
American Factory – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
In The Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone (If You’re a Girl) – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Life Overtakes Me
St Louis Superman
Walk, Run, Cha-Cha
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors Window – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Saria
A Sister
How To Train Your Dragon
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4 – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Ford V Ferrari – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Miserables
Pain And Glory
Parasite – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
The Irishmaan
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon A time In.. Hollywood – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Parasite
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917 – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Bombshell – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Ad Astra
Ford V Ferrari
Joker
1917 – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Ford V Ferrari
Joker
1917 – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
