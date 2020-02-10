Câștigătorii Premiilor Oscar 2020 – lista completă

Azi au fost anunțați câștigătorii Premiilor Oscar 2020. Lista cu câștigătorii Premiilor Oscar 2020 va fi actualizată în timp real, pe măsură ce aceștia sunt anunțați în cadrul ceremoniei care se desfășoară în această seară.

Câștigătorii Premiilor Oscar 2020 sunt:

Best PICTURE (Cel mai bun film)

Ford V Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Parasite – CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Best DIRECTOR (Cel mai bun regizor)

Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)

Sam Mendes (1917)

Bong Joon Ho (Parasite) – CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story)

Best ACTOR in a Leading Role (Cel mai bun actor în rol principal)

Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood)

Adam Driver (Marriage Story)

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) – CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

Best ACTRESS in a Leading Role (Cea mai bună actriță în rol principal)

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)

Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)

Siorse Ronan (Little Women)

Charlize Theron (Bombshell)

Renee Zellwegger (Judy) – CÂȘTIGĂTOARE

Best ACTOR in a Suppporting Role (Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar)

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)

Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)

Al Pacino (The Irishman)

Joe Pesci (The Irishman)

Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) – CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Best ACTRESS in a Supporting Role (Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar)

Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)

Laura Dern (Marriage Story) – CÂȘTIGĂTOARe

Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)

Florence Pugh (Little Women)

Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

BEST Adapted Screenplay (Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat)

The Irishsman

Jojo Rabbit – CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

BEST Original Screenplay (Cel mai bun scenariu original)

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite – CÂȘTIGĂTOR

BEST Cinematography (Cea mai bună imagine)

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917 – CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

BEST Original Song (Cel mai bun cântec)

Toy Story 4

Rocketman – „(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” – CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Breakthrough

Frozen 2

Harriet

BEST Original Score (Cea mai bună coloană sonoră)

Joker – CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

BEST Documentary Feature (Cel mai bun documentar – lungmetraj)

American Factory – CÂȘTIGĂTOR

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

BEST Documentary Short Subject (Cel mai bun documentar – scurtmetraj)

In The Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone (If You’re a Girl) – CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Life Overtakes Me

St Louis Superman

Walk, Run, Cha-Cha

BEST Live Action Short Film (Cel mai bun scurtmetraj – acțiune)

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors Window – CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Saria

A Sister

BEST Animated Feature Film (Cel mai bun film de animație)

How To Train Your Dragon

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4 – CÂȘTIGĂTOR

BEST Animated Short Film (Cel mai bun scurtmetraj animat)

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love – CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

BEST Film Editing (Cel mai bun montaj)

Ford V Ferrari – CÂȘTIGĂTOR

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

BEST International Feature (Cel mai bun film străin)

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Miserables

Pain And Glory

Parasite – CÂȘTIGĂTOR

BEST Production Design (Cea mai bună scenografie)

The Irishmaan

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon A time In.. Hollywood – CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Parasite

BEST Costume Design (Cele mai bune costume)

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women – CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

BEST Visual Effects (Cele mai bune efecte vizuale)

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917 – CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

BEST Makeup and Hairstyling (Cel mai bun machiaj și coafură)

Bombshell – CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

BEST Sound Mixing (Cel mai bun mixaj de sunet)

Ad Astra

Ford V Ferrari

Joker

1917 – CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

BEST Sound Editing (Cel mai bun montaj de sunet)

Ford V Ferrari

Joker

1917 – CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

