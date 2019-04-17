Suma pe care o primesc surorile Kardashian-Jenner pentru postările sponsorizate este, cu adevărat, impresionantă

Kris Jenner, mama faimoaselor surori, a dezvăluit că postările sponsorizate de fiicele ei ajung la sume impresionante de șase cifre.
Dacă urmărești cel puțin pe una dintre surorile Kardashian-Jenner pe rețelele de socializare, probabil că ai observat produsele pe care le promovează pe contul personal de Instagram. Te-ai gândit, însă, ce sumă primesc pentru aceste recomandări? Dincolo de contractul în televiziune și liniile de cosmetice, promovarea produselor pe Instagram reprezintă o altă sursă de venit pentru faimoasa familie. Iar câștigurile sunt considerabile.
„Fiicele mele primesc constant oferte pentru a promova produse pentru o anumită companie sau un brand, în social media. Au un preț pe postare, sau pe Instagram Story, sau pe Facebook… au o listă de prețuri. Pot spune că fiecare preț are șase cifre”, a spus Kris Jenner într-un interviu pentru CBS This Morning.
Vezi această postare pe Instagram
Blue for my hair + pink for my body! @sugarbearhair has the most delicious vitamins #ad #sugarbearhair
Deși Kris nu a precizat cu exactitate prețul, ea a explicat că acesta depinde de subiectul postării și care dintre membrii familiei îl va prelua. Prețurile cresc pentru „produsele farmaceutice, băuturi sau produse ingerabile”. Am văzut-o până acum pe Kylie promovând vitamine pentru păr, pe Kim promovând shake-uri pentru dietă, iar pe Khloe promovând produse de îngrijire a pielii pe Instagram, ceea ce înseamnă că au avut încasări substanțiale doar din aceste fotografii.
Vezi această postare pe Instagram
#ad So Mom gave the finger to dry hands with @handmdskincare last month and you know what? She finally got something right!…lol. But seriously I absolutely looove their products, Ive been using the serum-cream combo daily, and its been working so well. I havent found anything that makes my hands look so young like this! Its a good time to buy as its 20% off today on their website, go check it out and try it too!
Dincolo de beneficiile evidente, există și dezavantaje în promovarea pe Instagram. Criticii, inclusiv activista și actrița Jameela Jamil, le-au acuzat pe surori că au promovat produse precum ceaiuri pentru slăbit, care contribuie la conturarea unor stereotipuri legate de cum ar trebui să arate corpul unei femei.
Vezi această postare pe Instagram
#ad You guys all know I looove @flattummyco shakes. I’ve just restarted them (it’s Day 2 today) and Im already feeling so good. We had a huuuuge Christmas this year and between that, New Years and everything inbetween… I felt like it was impossible to fit in my regular work outs and eat healthy. But this program is giving me a kick in the right direction that I need. These meal replacement shakes are so good and they’re helping me get my tummy back to flat. Im already feeling amazing and Im so excited for the next few weeks. Because theyre all about getting women back on track… theyve got a 20% off sale going on right now, so if you want to start 2019 off right… trust me, youre going to want to check them out. PS. Im doing the chocolate program🍫
Kim Kardashian a răspuns acestor critici spunându-le celor de la The New York Times în luna martie: „Vei fi criticată pentru aproape orice așa că, atât timp cât ție îți place sau crezi în acel produs sau merită din punct de vedere financiar, este decizia ta, dacă ești împăcată cu ea.”
Foto: Instagram