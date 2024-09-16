Premiile EMMY 2024 – Imaginile INEDITE, pe care chiar merită să le vezi

Premiile Emmy 2024 au avut parte de numeroase momente speciale, atât pe covorul roșu, cât și în cadrul evenimentului de decernare a premiilor care s-a desfășurat în Los Angeles. Eugene și Dan Levy, starurile producției „Schitt’s Creek” au fost gazdele ceremoniei.

Dacă pe covorul roșu am avut ocazia să admirăm ținutele mai mult sau mai puțin inspirate alese de vedetele prezente, imaginile surprinse în culise și în timpul decernarii premiilor sunt cu adevărat inedite. Te vei convinge cu siguranță răsfoind galeria noastră de mai sus.

Câștigătorii Emmy 2024:

Outstanding Drama Series: Shogun

Outstanding Comedy Series: Hacks

Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series: Baby Reindeer

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series: Anna Sawai, Shogun

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series: Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series: Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at EMMY 2024: Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie: Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie: Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Lamorne Morris, Fargo

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series: Jon Bernthal, The Bear

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series: Néstor Carbonell, Shogun

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series: Michaela Coel, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Outstanding Talk Series: The Daily Show

Outstanding Reality Competition Program: The Traitors

Outstanding Television Movie: Quiz Lady

Outstanding Host for a Game Show: Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune

Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality Competition Program: Alan Cumming, The Traitors

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Outstanding Variety Special (Live): The 95th Academy Awards

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-recorded): Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special: My Next Guest with David Letterman and John Mulaney

Foto: Profimedia

Urmăreşte cel mai nou VIDEO incărcat pe elle.ro