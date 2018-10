Prințesa Eugenie a încălcat tradiția regală cu rochia purtată la recepția din seara nunții

View this post on Instagram

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are pictured at Royal Lodge, Windsor ahead of the private dinner, following their Wedding. Princess Eugenie's evening dress was designed by Zac Posen, who was inspired by the beauty of Windsor and the surrounding countryside. The White Rose of York is subtly embroidered on both the shoulder and back which hold together the cape. Princess Eugenie is wearing diamond and emerald drop earrings which were a Wedding gift from the Groom. Princess Eugenie also wears a hair slide belonging to Her Majesty The Queen. For more detail on the Dress and Jewellery, visit: https://bit.ly/2NF0Q2b