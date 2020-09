Jude Law a devenit din nou tată! Actorul mai are 5 copii

View this post on Instagram

Jude Law, 47, is expecting his first child with his wife Phillipa Coan, 32. The actor, who is already a father of five, was joined by his wife during a trip to the shops on Sunday (May 17, 2020), where the behavioural psychologist was showing a clear bump. The couple, who were first spotted together at the Hay literary festival in 2015, got married at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London, three months after the actor announced their engagement. Law was previously married to actress and designer Sadie Frost, but the pair divorced in 2003. They have three children – Rafferty, 23, Iris, 19, and Rudy, 17. The actor also has daughter, Sophia, 10, with model Samantha Burke, and another daughter called Ada, five, with singer-songwriter Catherine Harding. #judelaw #philippacoan #pregnant #pregnantcelebs