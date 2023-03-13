Câștigătorii Premiilor Oscar 2023 – lista completă

Cea de-a 95-a ediție a premiilor Oscar, decernate de către Academia Americană de Film, s-a desfășurat aseară. Iată care sunt câștigătorii Premiilor Oscar 2023!
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Everything Everywhere All At Once – Daniel Kwan și Daniel Scheinert
Naatu Naatu, din filmul RRR
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
All Quiet on the Western Front – Germania
Everything Everywhere All At Once – Daniel Kwan si Daniel Scheinert
Women Talking
All Quiet On The Western Front – James Friend
Everything Everywhere All At Once – Paul Rogers
All Quiet On The Western Front
The Whale – Adrien Morot, Judy Chin și Anne Marie Bradley
The Elephant Whisperers
Navalny
An Irish Goodbye
The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse
All Quiet on the Western Front – Volker Bertelmann
Top Gun: Maverick
Avatar: The Way of Water
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Ruth Carter
