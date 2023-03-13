Câștigătorii Premiilor Oscar 2023 – lista completă

Cea de-a 95-a ediție a premiilor Oscar, decernate de către Academia Americană de Film, s-a desfășurat aseară. Iată care sunt câștigătorii Premiilor Oscar 2023!

Câștigătorii Premiilor Oscar 2023 – lista completă

Azi au fost anunțați câștigătorii Premiilor Oscar 2023. Lista cu câștigătorii Premiilor Oscar 2023 va fi actualizată în timp real, pe măsură ce aceștia sunt anunțați în cadrul ceremoniei care se desfășoară în această seară.

Câștigătorii Premiilor Oscar 2023 sunt:

Best Picture (Cel mai bun film)

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Leading Actress (Cea mai bună actriță în rol principal)

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Leading Actor (Cel mai bun actor în rol principal)

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Best Supporting Actress (Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar)

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Supporting Actor (Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar)

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Director (Cel mai bun regizor)

Everything Everywhere All At Once – Daniel Kwan și Daniel Scheinert

Best Original Song (Cel mai bun cântec)

Naatu Naatu, din filmul RRR

Best Animated Feature Film (Cel mai bun film de animație)

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Best International Feature Film (Cel mai bun film străin)

All Quiet on the Western Front – Germania

Best Original Screenplay (Cel mai bun scenariu original)

Everything Everywhere All At Once – Daniel Kwan si Daniel Scheinert

Best Adapted Screenplay (Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat)

Women Talking

Best Cinematography (Cea mai bună imagine)

All Quiet On The Western Front – James Friend

Best Film Editing (Cel mai bun montaj)

Everything Everywhere All At Once – Paul Rogers

Production Design (Cea mai bună scenografie)

All Quiet On The Western Front

Best Makeup & Hairstyling (Cel mai bun machiaj și coafură)

The Whale – Adrien Morot, Judy Chin și Anne Marie Bradley

Best Documentary Short Subject (Cel mai bun documentar – scurtmetraj)

The Elephant Whisperers

Best Documentary Feature (Cel mai bun documentar – lungmetraj)

Navalny

Best Live Action Short Film (Cel mai bun scurtmetraj – acțiune)

An Irish Goodbye

Best Animated Short Film (Cel mai bun scurtmetraj animat)

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse

Best Original Score (Cea mai bună coloană sonoră)

All Quiet on the Western Front – Volker Bertelmann

Best Sound (Cel mai bun sunet)

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Visual Effects (Cele mai bune efecte vizuale)

Avatar: The Way of Water

Best Costume Design (Cele mai bune costume)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Ruth Carter

Foto: Profimedia

