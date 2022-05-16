Billboard Music Awards 2022: Imaginile de pe covorul roșu pe care trebuie să le vezi (GALERIE FOTO)

Decernarea Billboard Music Awards 2022 a avut loc aseară la MGM Grand Garden Arena din Las Vegas, California, în cadrul unui show live, dar organizat în condiții de siguranță.

Printre câștigătorii Billboard Music Awards 2022 se numără Olivia Rodrigo, Drake, BTS, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift și The Weeknd.

Câștigătorii Billboard Music Awards 2022 sunt:

Top Artist: Drake

Top New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Male Artist: Drake

Top Female Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Duo/Group: BTS

Top Billboard 200 Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Streaming Songs Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Song Sales Artist: BTS

Top Radio Songs Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Tour: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Top R&B Artist: Doja Cat

Top R&B Male Artist: The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist: Doja Cat

Top Rap Artist: Drake

Top Rap Male Artist: Drake

Top Rap Female Artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Top Country Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Country Female Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Rock Artist: Glass Animals

Top Rock Tour: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Top Latin Artist: Bad Bunny

Top Latin Male Artist: Bad Bunny

Top Latin Female Artist: Kali Uchis

Top Dance/Electronic Artist: Lady Gaga

Top Christian Artist: Ye

Top Gospel Artist: Ye

Top Billboard 200 Album: Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR

Top Soundtrack: Encanto

Top Rap Album: Drake, Certified Lover Boy

Top Rock Album: twenty one pilots, Scaled and Icy

Top Latin Album: Karol G, KG0516

Top Hot 100 Song: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, „Stay”

Top Streaming Song: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, „Stay”

Top Selling Song: BTS, „Butter”

Top Radio Song: Dua Lipa, „Levitating”

Top Collaboration: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, „Stay”

Top Billboard Global 200 Song: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, „Stay”

Top Viral Song: Doja Cat ft. SZA, „Kiss Me More”

Top Rap Song: Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, „Industry Baby”

Top Rock Song: Måneskin, „Beggin'”

Top Latin Song: Kali Uchis, „telepatía”

Top Dance/Electronic Song: Elton John & Dua Lipa, „Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”

Foto: Instagram, image.net

Urmăreşte cel mai nou VIDEO incărcat pe elle.ro