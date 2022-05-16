Billboard Music Awards 2022: Imaginile de pe covorul roșu pe care trebuie să le vezi (GALERIE FOTO)

Diddy a fost gazda Billboard Music Awards 2022, eveniment care s-a desfășurat la MGM Grand Garden Arena din Las Vegas.

Kylie Jenner si Travis Scott
Decernarea Billboard Music Awards 2022 a avut loc aseară la MGM Grand Garden Arena din Las Vegas, California, în cadrul unui show live, dar organizat în condiții de siguranță.

Printre câștigătorii Billboard Music Awards 2022 se numără Olivia Rodrigo, Drake, BTS, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift și The Weeknd.

Câștigătorii Billboard Music Awards 2022 sunt:

Top Artist: Drake
Top New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Top Male Artist: Drake
Top Female Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Top Duo/Group: BTS
Top Billboard 200 Artist: Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Top Streaming Songs Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Top Song Sales Artist: BTS
Top Radio Songs Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Top Billboard Global 200 Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Top Tour: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)
Top R&B Artist: Doja Cat
Top R&B Male Artist: The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist: Doja Cat
Top Rap Artist: Drake
Top Rap Male Artist: Drake
Top Rap Female Artist: Megan Thee Stallion
Top Country Artist: Taylor Swift
Top Country Female Artist: Taylor Swift
Top Rock Artist: Glass Animals
Top Rock Tour: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)
Top Latin Artist: Bad Bunny
Top Latin Male Artist: Bad Bunny
Top Latin Female Artist: Kali Uchis
Top Dance/Electronic Artist: Lady Gaga
Top Christian Artist: Ye
Top Gospel Artist: Ye
Top Billboard 200 Album: Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR
Top Soundtrack: Encanto
Top Rap Album: Drake, Certified Lover Boy
Top Rock Album: twenty one pilots, Scaled and Icy
Top Latin Album: Karol G, KG0516
Top Hot 100 Song: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, „Stay”
Top Streaming Song: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, „Stay”
Top Selling Song: BTS, „Butter”
Top Radio Song: Dua Lipa, „Levitating”
Top Collaboration: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, „Stay”
Top Billboard Global 200 Song: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, „Stay”
Top Viral Song: Doja Cat ft. SZA, „Kiss Me More”
Top Rap Song: Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, „Industry Baby”
Top Rock Song: Måneskin, „Beggin'”
Top Latin Song: Kali Uchis, „telepatía”
Top Dance/Electronic Song: Elton John & Dua Lipa, „Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”

Kanye West, critici dure la adresa lui Kim Kardashian

