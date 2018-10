Meghan Markle și-a întrerupt vizita din Fiji din motive de securitate, la scurt timp după ce a ținut un discurs emoționant

View this post on Instagram

Great speech from Meghan about the financial impact of university on the less fortunate: 'It was through scholarships, financial aid programmes and work-study where my earnings from a job on campus went directly towards my tuition – that I was able to attend university. And, without question, it was worth every effort. Meghan and Harry arrived to visit the University of the South Pacific campus in Suva, Harry made a short speech in his capacity as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador, and Meghan said a few words!!!