Kim Kardashian trimite tuturor cadouri de Valentine’s Day, chiar și lui Taylor Swift

KIMOJI HEARTS BAE @kkwfragrance Opening: Bergamot, Juicy mandarin Orpur, Kiwi flower Heart: Jasmine Sambac, Gardenia blossom, Coconut Water Finish: Whipped vanilla, White sandalwood, Musk ==> A truly decadent scent offering a sparkling opening of juicy mandarin and mouth-watery kiwi leads you to a flirty floral heart comprised of jasmine Sambac and gardenia blossom…supported by ribbons of whipped, vanilla and velvet sandalwood

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 26, 2018 at 9:33am PST