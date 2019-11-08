James Middleton, fratele Ducesei de Cambridge, a postat o imagine emoționantă alături de logodnica sa și a avut un mesaj special pentru urmăritori

James Middleton le-a mulțumit celor care îl urmăresc pe Instagram pentru sprijinul pe care i l-au acordat în lupta sa cu depresia.

People de Braslasu Iulia
James Middleton, fratele Ducesei de Cambridge, a postat o imagine emoționantă alături de logodnica sa și a avut un mesaj special pentru urmăritori

În luna ianuarie, James Middleton, fratele Ducesei de Cambridge, a vorbit sincer despre faptul că el se confruntă cu depresia. Acesta a publicat atunci un eseu în care a explicat că are aceste probleme din anul 2017.

Acum, James Middleton a postat pe contul de Instagram o imagine emoționantă alături de viitoarea sa soție, iar el le-a mulțumit celor care îi urmăresc pe Instagram pentru numărul extrem de mare de mesaje pe care l-a primit după ce a recunoscut că are probleme cu stresul, anxietatea și depresia. „Astăzi vreau să vă mulțumesc. Vă mulțumesc pentru sprijinul incredibil pe care mi l-ați acordat după ce am vorbit în mod public despre problemele mele. Mi-ar trebui foarte mult timp să răspund fiecărei persoane, dar sunt copleșit de mesajele pe care le-am primit și de faptul că mai mulți dintre voi v-ați împărtășit poveștile cu mine.”

 

Vezi această postare pe Instagram

 

Today I wanted to say thank you 🙏 Thank you for the incredible support shown towards my speaking publicly about my illness. Depression . It would be a full time job to reply to each person, but know I’m truly touched by the messages & those that have shared their stories and journeys with me . In light of this, I wanted to share our first family photo 🐾 Not that long ago I had forgotten what it was like to laugh with genuine happiness- today I don’t have to pretend to smile . I am not cured from depression- I don’t think there is one. However I have learnt to tools to keep control, every day I look after my mental health as much as I do my physical health. And remember as one wise person once said “Life is about the journey, not the destination” . #mentalhealth #keeptalking #petsastherapy #itsokaynottobeokay #lookafteryourmentalhealth #cupsoftea

O postare distribuită de James Middleton (@jmidy) pe

James a dezvăluit faptul că el a apelat la câteva activități neobișnuite pentru a-și relaxa mintea. „Foarte mulți dintre voi știu că îmi plac câinii, însă în același timp îmi plac și albinele. Sunt fascinat de aceste mici creaturi. De la drumul lor de la regină, sunt o mulțime de lucruri de spus despre aceste mici creaturi fascinante.”

 

Vezi această postare pe Instagram

 

Many of you know I am passionate about dogs 🐾 , but not many know I am almost as passionate about bees 🐝 . I have ten hives at Bucklebury & I’m fascinated by the little creatures. From their waggle dance to the queen laying her own body weight in eggs a day… there‘s a lot to be said about these humble little creatures. In a worker bees life she will produce just 1/10th of a teaspoon of honey- think of how many bees are needed for one jar 🍯 . But that’s not it. Bee keeping to me is a meditation 🧘‍♂️ it’s a chance to escape my mind and be so consumed by something that hours can pass by without knowing it. Meditation is a wonderful tool to help with stress, anxiety, depression and doesn’t just need to be practiced sitting down! 🧘‍♂️ 🏃‍♂️ 🚶‍♂️ . Lastly honey. Honey is one of natures finest medicines. From antibacterial properties, aiding digestion, hay fever, colds, energy and even as cure for sleeping disorders the list goes on. I have a teaspoon of honey every day and couldn’t recommend it more 🍯 . So as this little homage to the honest little honey be ends remember raw local honey is best & yes I do get stung all the time but its worth it! 🐝 ❤️ . #beekeeping #rawhoney #bees #savethebees #beesofinstagram #honeyisthebestmedicine #wildflowerhoney #meditation #activemeditation #mentalhealth #mindfulness #mentalhealthawareness

O postare distribuită de James Middleton (@jmidy) pe

Pe lângă asta, un rol extrem de important în lupta sa cu depresia l-au avut și câinii lui, Ella, Inca, Luna, Zulu și Mabel, dar și Alizee Thevenet, iubita sa, care a acceptat în luna septembrie cererea sa în căsătorie.

 

Vezi această postare pe Instagram

 

❤️She said OUI ❤️ . Our secret is out but we couldn’t be happier to share the news 🥂🍾 #jalizee 🇬🇧🇫🇷

O postare distribuită de James Middleton (@jmidy) pe

„Nu cu mult timp înainte, nu mai știam ce anume înseamnă să râzi și să fii cu adevărat fericit. Astăzi nu trebuie să mă prefac să zâmbesc. Nu am scăpat de depresie, dar nu cred că mai există. În orice caz, am învățat care sunt mecanismele prin care să îmi păstrez controlul, în fiecare zi mă preocup de sănătatea mea mintală la fel cum mă preocup și de cea fizică. Chiar și cel mai înțelept om a zis: „Viața e o călătorie, nu o destinație,” a mai scris James Middleton pe Instagram.

În anul 2016, James a mers la medic, iar analizele i-au arătat faptul că are anumite nereguli ale inimii din cauza stresului și anxietății. El a recunoscut că în copilărie s-a confruntat cu dislexia. Cu toate că primise tratament, el nu a vorbit public despre asta. „Este complicat să descrii condiția. Nu este doar tristețe. Este o boală, un cancer al minții. Nu puteam simți bucuria, entuziasmul sau anticiparea – doar anxietatea mă dădea jos din pat dimineața.”

Citește și:
James Middleton, fratele Ducesei de Cambridge, vorbește despre lupta sa cu depresia

Foto: Profimedia

Urmăreşte cel mai nou VIDEO incărcat pe elle.ro

Recomandari
Recomandari

Moise Guran: #9nepasa – aceasta este mesajul pe care Europa FM îl dă României – VIDEO

Recomandari

Vlad Petreanu, George Zafiu și Luca Pastia vă dau întâlnire la Europa FM Live pe Plajă

Recomandari

Vlad Petreanu: ”Corupția ne ucide, oriunde și oricum ne-am ascunde”

Emilia Clarke vorbește sincer despre perioada petrecută în spital după ce a fost operată pe creier
People

Emilia Clarke vorbește sincer despre perioada petrecută în spital după ce a fost operată pe creier

Motivul pentru care Kim Kardashian vrea să facă o schimbare majoră pe rețelele sociale
People

Motivul pentru care Kim Kardashian vrea să facă o schimbare majoră pe rețelele sociale

Prințul Harry și Meghan Markle se pregătesc să își mărească familia
People

Prințul Harry și Meghan Markle se pregătesc să își mărească familia

Selena Gomez și sora ei mai mică, Gracie, moment adorabil pe covorul roșu
People

Selena Gomez și sora ei mai mică, Gracie, moment adorabil pe covorul roșu

Alex Rodriguez face dezvăluiri inedite despre relația cu Jennifer Lopez
People

Alex Rodriguez face dezvăluiri inedite despre relația cu Jennifer Lopez

Helen Mirren a fost confundată cu iubita lui Keanu Reeves și a avut cel mai bun răspuns
People

Helen Mirren a fost confundată cu iubita lui Keanu Reeves și a avut cel mai bun răspuns

Unica.ro

Eusebiu de la Insula Iubirii, de nerecunoscut după emisiune! Cu ce se laudă după încheierea show-ului

Mamă la 46 de ani! Sportiva noastră a născut un băiețel de nota 10 și i-a pus nume sfânt FOTO

De ce plânge Delia aproape zilnic. 'Mă gândesc că e o problemă'

Anamaria Ferentz a făcut anunțul. La 43 de ani, nu se mai ascunde! A spus totul direct! 'Una dintre cele mai frumoase relaţii'

Trending news
Top 10 jachete de toamnă pe care le vei purta multă vreme de acum înainte

Top 10 jachete de toamnă pe care le vei purta multă vreme de acum înainte

Investește într-o jachetă de toamnă clasică pe care nu o vei purta un singur sezon. Iată propunerile noastre.

+ Mai multe
Top 10 rochii de seară pentru toamna aceasta

Top 10 rochii de seară pentru toamna aceasta

Doar pentru că a venit toamna și trebuie să ne îmbrăcăm puțin mai gros odată ce se lasă seara, nu înseamnă că nu putem rămâne chic.

+ Mai multe
Mai multe din people
Courteney Cox postează o nouă imagine cu Matthew Perry pentru a-i liniști pe fani

Courteney Cox postează o nouă imagine cu Matthew Perry pentru a-i liniști pe fani

People

În urmă cu câteva zile au fost publicate mai multe imagini cu Matthew Perry, acesta fiind de nerecunoscut pe străzile din Los Angeles.

+ Mai multe
Demi Moore, declarații surprinzătoare despre Ashton Kutcher

Demi Moore, declarații surprinzătoare despre Ashton Kutcher

People

Biografia lansată de Demi Moore scoate la iveală numeroase detalii din căsnicia actriței cu Ashton Kutcher.

+ Mai multe
Dezvăluiri: Whitney Houston a avut o relație amoroasă cu cea mai bună prietenă a ei, Robyn Crawford

Dezvăluiri: Whitney Houston a avut o relație amoroasă cu cea mai bună prietenă a ei, Robyn Crawford

People

Cea mai bună prietenă a cântăreței Whitney Houston, Robyn Crawford, a dezvăluit faptul că cele două au avut o relație amoroasă.

+ Mai multe
Mai multe articole
Copyright © 2019 Ringier Romania SRL