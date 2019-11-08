James Middleton, fratele Ducesei de Cambridge, a postat o imagine emoționantă alături de logodnica sa și a avut un mesaj special pentru urmăritori

James Middleton le-a mulțumit celor care îl urmăresc pe Instagram pentru sprijinul pe care i l-au acordat în lupta sa cu depresia.
În luna ianuarie, James Middleton, fratele Ducesei de Cambridge, a vorbit sincer despre faptul că el se confruntă cu depresia. Acesta a publicat atunci un eseu în care a explicat că are aceste probleme din anul 2017.
Acum, James Middleton a postat pe contul de Instagram o imagine emoționantă alături de viitoarea sa soție, iar el le-a mulțumit celor care îi urmăresc pe Instagram pentru numărul extrem de mare de mesaje pe care l-a primit după ce a recunoscut că are probleme cu stresul, anxietatea și depresia. „Astăzi vreau să vă mulțumesc. Vă mulțumesc pentru sprijinul incredibil pe care mi l-ați acordat după ce am vorbit în mod public despre problemele mele. Mi-ar trebui foarte mult timp să răspund fiecărei persoane, dar sunt copleșit de mesajele pe care le-am primit și de faptul că mai mulți dintre voi v-ați împărtășit poveștile cu mine.”
Today I wanted to say thank you 🙏 Thank you for the incredible support shown towards my speaking publicly about my illness. Depression . It would be a full time job to reply to each person, but know I’m truly touched by the messages & those that have shared their stories and journeys with me . In light of this, I wanted to share our first family photo 🐾 Not that long ago I had forgotten what it was like to laugh with genuine happiness- today I don’t have to pretend to smile . I am not cured from depression- I don’t think there is one. However I have learnt to tools to keep control, every day I look after my mental health as much as I do my physical health. And remember as one wise person once said “Life is about the journey, not the destination” . #mentalhealth #keeptalking #petsastherapy #itsokaynottobeokay #lookafteryourmentalhealth #cupsoftea
James a dezvăluit faptul că el a apelat la câteva activități neobișnuite pentru a-și relaxa mintea. „Foarte mulți dintre voi știu că îmi plac câinii, însă în același timp îmi plac și albinele. Sunt fascinat de aceste mici creaturi. De la drumul lor de la regină, sunt o mulțime de lucruri de spus despre aceste mici creaturi fascinante.”
Many of you know I am passionate about dogs 🐾 , but not many know I am almost as passionate about bees 🐝 . I have ten hives at Bucklebury & I’m fascinated by the little creatures. From their waggle dance to the queen laying her own body weight in eggs a day… there‘s a lot to be said about these humble little creatures. In a worker bees life she will produce just 1/10th of a teaspoon of honey- think of how many bees are needed for one jar 🍯 . But that’s not it. Bee keeping to me is a meditation 🧘♂️ it’s a chance to escape my mind and be so consumed by something that hours can pass by without knowing it. Meditation is a wonderful tool to help with stress, anxiety, depression and doesn’t just need to be practiced sitting down! 🧘♂️ 🏃♂️ 🚶♂️ . Lastly honey. Honey is one of natures finest medicines. From antibacterial properties, aiding digestion, hay fever, colds, energy and even as cure for sleeping disorders the list goes on. I have a teaspoon of honey every day and couldn’t recommend it more 🍯 . So as this little homage to the honest little honey be ends remember raw local honey is best & yes I do get stung all the time but its worth it! 🐝 ❤️ . #beekeeping #rawhoney #bees #savethebees #beesofinstagram #honeyisthebestmedicine #wildflowerhoney #meditation #activemeditation #mentalhealth #mindfulness #mentalhealthawareness
Pe lângă asta, un rol extrem de important în lupta sa cu depresia l-au avut și câinii lui, Ella, Inca, Luna, Zulu și Mabel, dar și Alizee Thevenet, iubita sa, care a acceptat în luna septembrie cererea sa în căsătorie.
❤️She said OUI ❤️ . Our secret is out but we couldn’t be happier to share the news 🥂🍾 #jalizee 🇬🇧🇫🇷
„Nu cu mult timp înainte, nu mai știam ce anume înseamnă să râzi și să fii cu adevărat fericit. Astăzi nu trebuie să mă prefac să zâmbesc. Nu am scăpat de depresie, dar nu cred că mai există. În orice caz, am învățat care sunt mecanismele prin care să îmi păstrez controlul, în fiecare zi mă preocup de sănătatea mea mintală la fel cum mă preocup și de cea fizică. Chiar și cel mai înțelept om a zis: „Viața e o călătorie, nu o destinație,” a mai scris James Middleton pe Instagram.
În anul 2016, James a mers la medic, iar analizele i-au arătat faptul că are anumite nereguli ale inimii din cauza stresului și anxietății. El a recunoscut că în copilărie s-a confruntat cu dislexia. Cu toate că primise tratament, el nu a vorbit public despre asta. „Este complicat să descrii condiția. Nu este doar tristețe. Este o boală, un cancer al minții. Nu puteam simți bucuria, entuziasmul sau anticiparea – doar anxietatea mă dădea jos din pat dimineața.”
Foto: Profimedia