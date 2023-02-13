Vedete și cele mai inedite & cool ținute de pe covorul roșu la BRIT Awards 2023

Nume importante din industria muzicală au luat cu asalt Londra pentru a fi prezente la The BRIT Awards 2023, eveniment organizat la celebra O2 Arena. Printre artiștii care au făcut senzație pe covorul roșu s-au aflat Lizzo, Harry Styles, Jessie J și Salma Hayek.

Printre câștigătorii The BRIT Awards 2023 se numără Harry Styles (Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Artist of the Year, Pop/R&B Act), Wet Leg (Group of the Year, Best New Artist), Beyoncé (International Artist of the Year, International Song of the Year), David Guetta (Producer of the Year).

Foto: Profimedia

Urmăreşte cel mai nou VIDEO incărcat pe elle.ro