Marc Jacobs s-a căsătorit cu Char Defrancesco, iar la ceremonie au fost prezente cele mai importante personalități din lumea modei

Marc Jacobs s-a căsătorit cu Char Defrancesco în acest weekend în New York, iar la eveniment au fost prezente cele mai importante nume din lumea modei.
Marc Jacobs s-a căsătorit cu Char Defrancesco în acest weekend în New York în cadrul unei ceremonii intime, urmată de o petrecere fabuloasă la Grill Room, un restaurant din centrul orașului.
Designerul în vârstă de 55 de ani și iubitul său Charly Char' Defrancesco au petrecut alături de cele mai importante nume din lumea modei, de la eveniment nelipsind Naomi Campbell, Kate și Lila Moss, Kaia Gerber, Bella și Gigi Hadid, Chloë Sevigny și Emily Ratajkowski.
Marc Jacobs și Char Defrancesco au purtat insigne cu pinguini, realizate din diamante și onyx, accesoriile fiind un cadou de la Fabio Zambernardi, director de design pentru Prada și Miu Miu.
God is in the details. One of the pair of Art Deco Diamond and Onyx Penguins. An extraordinary beautiful and thoughtful gift to us by the amazing, lovely and generous @zambishot Penguins have only one partner and mate for life. A great example of faithfulness and fidelity. So grateful to you and love you so much dear Fabio.🖤🖤
„Pinguinii au un singur partener întreaga viață. Un exemplu minunat de fidelitate și loialitate. Sunt atât de recunoscător și te iubesc atât de mult dragă Fabio”, a scris Marc Jacobs pe Instagram.
Our ride. A 1962 Rolls Royce Phantom. Gorgeous. Our attire bespoke @huntsmansavilerow My suit, shirt and tie cut, overseen and designed with the lovely, incredible Ralph Fitzgerald. Charlys dinner jacket, trousers and dress shirt also cut, and looked after by Ralph. This man has always come thru for us and we love Huntsman. Bespoke sneakers by the incredible @louboutinworld and my boots custom @gucci by the amazing @alessandro_michele
Foto: Instagram