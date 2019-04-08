Marc Jacobs s-a căsătorit cu Char Defrancesco, iar la ceremonie au fost prezente cele mai importante personalități din lumea modei

Marc Jacobs s-a căsătorit cu Char Defrancesco în acest weekend în New York, iar la eveniment au fost prezente cele mai importante nume din lumea modei.

People de Laura Georgescu
Marc Jacobs s-a căsătorit cu Char Defrancesco, iar la ceremonie au fost prezente cele mai importante personalități din lumea modei
Marc Jacobs s-a căsătorit cu Char Defrancesco în acest weekend în New York în cadrul unei ceremonii intime, urmată de o petrecere fabuloasă la Grill Room, un restaurant din centrul orașului.

Designerul în vârstă de 55 de ani și iubitul său Charly Char' Defrancesco au petrecut alături de cele mai importante nume din lumea modei, de la eveniment nelipsind Naomi Campbell, Kate și Lila Moss, Kaia Gerber, Bella și Gigi Hadid, Chloë Sevigny și Emily Ratajkowski.

 

Marc Jacobs și Char Defrancesco au purtat insigne cu pinguini, realizate din diamante și onyx, accesoriile fiind un cadou de la Fabio Zambernardi, director de design pentru Prada și Miu Miu.

„Pinguinii au un singur partener întreaga viață. Un exemplu minunat de fidelitate și loialitate. Sunt atât de recunoscător și te iubesc atât de mult dragă Fabio”, a scris Marc Jacobs pe Instagram.

