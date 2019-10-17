Bella Hadid a fost numită cea mai frumoasă femeie din lume, iar motivul este surprinzător

Bella Hadid a fost numită cea mai frumoasă femeie din lume, iar acest lucru a fost decis de către un chirurg plastician.
Bella Hadid este un model de succes, iar recent, un chirurg plastician, Julian De Silva, a descoperit faptul că modelul în vârstă de 23 de ani este aproape de perfecțiune, conform Raportului de Aur Grecesc de Frumusețe Phi. De Silva a descoperit faptul că după ce i-a măsurat ochii, sprâncenele, nasul, buzele, bărbia, mandibula și forma feței, procentul este de 94,35 % aproape de Raportul de Aur.
„Lista a fost făcută având la bază cele mai recente tehnici de mapare computerizate care ne permit să rezolvăm unele mistere cu privire la ce anume face pe cineva să fie frumos din punct de vedere fizic, iar tehnologia ne este de folos atunci când trebuie să planificăm intervenția chirurgicală a pacienților”, a explicat De Silva într-o postare pe Instagram.
De Silva a mai spus faptul că acest raport datează încă din perioada Renașterii Europene, când artiștii și arhitecții din acele vremuri se foloseau de acest raport în lucrările lor. „Acest raport se concentrează pe simetrie și proporție și are în vedere măsurarea lungimii și lățimii feței cuiva și împărțirea acelui număr, rezultatul ideal fiind unul de 1.6. Sunt luate în considerare și alte măsurători faciale care cataloghează o femeie drept ‘mult mai frumoasă’ dacă acele numere sunt egale.”
„Pentru a fi considerată ‘frumoasă’ conform Raportului de Aur, lungimea urechii trebuie să fie egală cu lungimea nasului, iar lățimea unui ochi să fie egală cu distanța dintre ochi”, a mai spus De Silva.
Doctorul Julian De Silva a mai analizat și alte trăsături faciale ale altor vedete, printre care Beyonce, care se situează pe locul al doilea după Bella Hadid, cu un procent de 92.44, Amber Heard cu 91.85, Ariana Grande cu 91.81 și Taylor Swift cu 91.64.
