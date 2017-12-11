Au fost anuntate nominalizarile la Golden Globe Awards 2018

Azi au fost anuntate nominalizarile la Premiile Globul de Aur 2018, eveniment care va avea loc pe 7 ianuarie 2018.
Iata care sunt nominalizarile la Golden Globe Awards 2018:
„Call Me by Your Name”
„Dunkirk”
„The Post”
„The Shape of Water”
„Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
„The Disaster Artist”
„Get Out”
„The Greatest Showman”
„I, Tonya”
„Lady Bird”
Jessica Chastain, „Molly’s Game”
Sally Hawkins, „The Shape of Water”
Frances McDormand, „Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Meryl Streep, „The Post”
Michelle Williams, „All the Money in the World”
Timothée Chalamet, „Call Me by Your Name”
Daniel Day-Lewis, „Phantom Thread”
Tom Hanks, „The Post”
Gary Oldman, „Darkest Hour”
Denzel Washington, „Roman J. Israel, Esq.”
Judi Dench, „Victoria & Abdul”
Margot Robbie, „I, Tonya”
Saoirse Ronan, „Lady Bird”
Emma Stone, „Battle of the Sexes”
Helen Mirren, „The Leisure Seeker”
Guillermo del Toro, „The Shape of Water”
Martin McDonagh, „Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Christopher Nolan, „Dunkirk”
Ridley Scott, „All The Money in the World”
Steven Spielberg, „The Post”
Steve Carell, „Battle of the Sexes”
Ansel Elgort, „Baby Driver”
James Franco, „The Disaster Artist”
Hugh Jackman, „The Greatest Showman”
Daniel Kaluuya, „Get Out”
Mary J. Blige, „Mudbound”
Hong Chau, „Downsizing”
Allison Janney, „I, Tonya”
Laurie Metcalf, „Lady Bird”
Octavia Spencer, „The Shape of Water”
Willem Dafoe, „The Florida Project”
Armie Hammer, „Call Me by Your Name”
Richard Jenkins, „The Shape of Water”
Christopher Plummer, „All the Money in the World”
Sam Rockwell, „Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
„Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
„The Shape of Water”
„Phantom Thread”
„The Post”
„Dunkirk”
„The Shape of Water”
„Lady Bird”
„The Post”
„Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
„Molly’s Game”
„A Fantastic Woman”
„First They Killed My Father”
„In the Fade”
„Loveless”
„The Square”
„The Boss Baby”
„The Breadwinner”
„Ferdinand”
„Coco”
„Loving Vincent”
„The Crown”
„Game of Thrones”
„The Handmaid’s Tale”
„Stranger Things”
„This Is Us”
Caitriona Balfe, „Outlander”
Claire Foy, „The Crown”
Maggie Gyllenhaal, „The Deuce”
Katherine Langford, „13 Reasons Why”
Elisabeth Moss, „The Handmaid’s Tale”
Sterling K. Brown, „This is Us”
Freddie Highmore, „The Good Doctor”
Bob Odenkirk, „Better Call Saul”
Liev Schreiber, „Ray Donovan”
Jason Bateman, „Ozark”
„Black-ish”
„Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
„Master of None”
„SMILF”
„Will & Grace”
Anthony Anderson, „Black-ish”
Aziz Ansari „Master of None”
Kevin Bacon, „I Love Dick”
William H. Macy, „Shameless”
Eric McCormack, „Will and Grace”
Pamela Adlon, „Better Things”
Alison Brie, „Glow”
Issa Rae, „Insecure”
Rachel Brosnahan, „The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Frankie Shaw, „SMILF”
„Big Little Lies”
„Fargo”
„Feud: Bette and Joan”
„The Sinner”
„Top of the Lake: China Girl”
Robert De Niro, „The Wizard of Lies”
Jude Law, „The Young Pope”
Kyle MacLachlan, „Twin Peaks”
Ewan McGregor, „Fargo”
Geoffrey Rush, „Genius”
Jessica Biel, „The Sinner”
Nicole Kidman, „Big Little Lies”
Jessica Lange, „Feud: Bette and Joan”
Susan Sarandon, „Feud: Bette and Joan”
Reese Witherspoon, „Big Little Lies”
Alfred Molina, „Feud”
Alexander Skarsgard, „Big Little Lies”
David Thewlis, „Fargo”
David Harbour, „Stranger Things”
Christian Slater, „Mr. Robot”
Laura Dern, „Big Little Lies”
Ann Dowd, „The Handmaid’s Tale”
Chrissy Metz, „This is Us”
Michelle Pfeiffer, „The Wizard of Lies”
Shailene Woodley, „Big Little Lies”
Foto: PR