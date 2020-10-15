Asemănarea dintre Rumer Willis și mama sa, Demi Moore, este izbitoare în aceste noi imagini

Cele două au realizat o ședința foto spectaculoasă, care ne confirmă încă o dată că Rumer Wilis a moștenit frumusețea mamei sale.

Asemănarea dintre Rumer Willis și mama sa, Demi Moore, este izbitoare în aceste noi imagini

Rumer Willis, fiica cea mare a actorilor Demi Moore și Bruce Willis, este copia fidelă a mamei sale. Asemănarea dintre cele două este izbitoare, iar acest lucru a fost confirmat de cele mai recente poze pe care actrița le-a publicat pe contul său de Instagram.

Demi a realizat o ședință foto extrem de spectaculoasă împreună cu două dintre cele trei fiice ale sale, Rumer și Scout. Îmbrăcate în rochii lungi și elegante, accesorizate cu tiare, cele trei au pozat în jurul unei mașini decapotabile, într-un cadru destul de neobișnuit: pe o șosea din mijlocul unei păduri.

Într-una dintre imaginile pe care Rumer le-a postat, o putem vedea pe tânără în prim plan, în mașina decapotabilă, iar în spatele său pe Demi Moore. Tânăra a folosit această fotografie pentru a-și încuraja fanii să voteze. În scurt timp vor avea loc alegerile prezidențiale din Statele Unite ale Americii, așa că, Rumer a scris următorul mesaj: „Iartă-ma, mamă. Sunt în drum spre a-mi depune buletinul de vot.”

Sorry Mama, Im on my way to drop off my Ballot 📮

Recent, Rumer a publicat pe Instagram câteva imagini dintr-un pictorial realizat de fotografa Tyler Shields și intitulat în mod sugestiv „Bondage.” 

….and Ill call you sir . . . This series I created with Tyler is about reclaiming the female form. Whether clothed or not, as women our bodies are constantly policed and dictated over by men and by other women. We are told what we can and cannot wear based on our size and shape or others beliefs about what is acceptable or appropriate. We are told what we need to look like to be considered beautiful. We are told if we dress a certain way we are asking for it' or if we are more covered up we are prude or unexpressed. We are told our sexuality and expression of that sexuality is something we should ashamed of, something we should keep to ourselves. We are persecuted for our right to choose when to become a mother, or to become one at all. We are kept from access to birth control, places to get information about sexual health and contraceptives are defunded. The lineage of women who have fought with their lives to progress womens rights sacrificed everything to get us to where we are today and we are still miles away from any sort of equality. My body and my right to my divine femininity will not be policed or suppressed by anyone… man or woman. . This idea that when other women are naked it means they dont respect themselves —- us being naked or sexual is automatically assumed as being done for a man out of self loathing and insecurity and its such bullshit. we can be sexual for us. We can be naked for us. We can be tied up for us. People think telling women to not be naked and respect themselves' is feminist but its really just centering men once again in the assumption that everything you are doing is for them. I want to say to anyone that has suffered abuse or was triggered by these photos because of past trauma my only intention was that of celebration and empowering the female form but I understand for some this could bring up the opposite. Know that I see you and I respect you and wish to hold you and your stories with the upmost reverence and respect. This was not for any man. This was for me. It was about exploration and taking back power in my right to choose. I support any womans right to express their sensuality, sexuality, self.

Tânăra a a vrut să vorbească prin gestul ei despre presiunile de imagine la care sunt supuse femeile de cele mai multe ori. „Indiferent dacă suntem îmbrăcate sau nu, corpurile noastre ca femei sunt dictate de către bărbați sau alte femei. Ni se spune ce putem și ce nu putem să purtăm în funcție de mărime sau formă sau alte credințe despre ce este considerat acceptabil sau potrivit. Ni se spune cum trebuie să arătăm pentru a fi considerate frumoase. Ni se spune că dacă ne îmbrăcăm într-un anumit fel ‘ne-o cerem’, iar dacă avem prea multe haine pe noi suntem niște mironosițe. Ni se spune că sexualitatea și expresia acestei sexualități este ceva de care ar trebui să fim rușinate sau ceva ce trebuie să ascundem”, a scris aceasta.

Barron Trump a fost depistat pozitiv cu coronavirus

Melania Trump vorbește despre experiența ei cu Covid-19 și dezvăluie că fiul ei, Barron, a fost și el testat pozitiv cu coronavirus

People

Barron Trump, fiul cel mic al președintelui Statelor Unite, a fost depistat pozitiv cu coronavirus, dezvăluirea fiind făcută de mama lui, Melania Trump.

Billboard Music Awards 2020

Billboard Music Awards 2020: Imaginile pe care trebuie să le vezi (GALERIE FOTO)

People

Kelly Clarkson a fost gazda Billboard Music Awards 2020, eveniment care s-a desfășurat la The Dolby Theater din Los Angeles, California.

Kate Hudson a dezvăluit ce actor sărută cel mai prost

Kate Hudson a dezvăluit ce actor sărută cel mai prost

People

Actrița Kate Hudson a dezvăluit în cadrul unui podcast că nu s-a arătat atât de bucuroasă să se sărute cu Matthew McConaughey.

+ Mai multe
