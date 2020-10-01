Rumer Willis, fiica cea mare a lui Demi Moore și Bruce Willis, a pozat pentru un pictorial în ipostaze BDSM

Rumer Willis a vrut să vorbească prin gestul ei despre presiunile de imagine la care sunt supuse femeile de cele mai multe ori.
Rumer Willis (32 de ani), fiica cea mare a actorilor Demi Moore și Bruce Willis, a publicat recent pe Instagram câteva imagini dintr-un pictorial realizat de fotografa Tyler Shields și intitulat în mod sugestiv „Bondage.” În fotografii o vedem pe Rumer îmbrăcată într-un costum de latex negru, ținând în mână un bici.
Vezi această postare pe Instagram
Într-o postare separată, Rumer Willis a spus că în acest proiect este vorba despre recăpătarea formei feminine. „Indiferent dacă suntem îmbrăcate sau nu, corpurile noastre ca femei sunt dictate de către bărbați sau alte femei. Ni se spune ce putem și ce nu putem să purtăm în funcție de mărime sau formă sau alte credințe despre ce este considerat acceptabil sau potrivit. Ni se spune cum trebuie să arătăm pentru a fi considerate frumoase. Ni se spune că dacă ne îmbrăcăm într-un anumit fel «ne-o cerem», iar dacă avem prea multe haine pe noi suntem niște mironosițe. Ni se spune că sexualitatea și expresia acestei sexualități este ceva de care ar trebui să fim rușinate sau ceva ce trebuie să ascundem”, a scris aceasta.
Rumer Willis a mai adăugat următoarele: „Suntem persecutate pentru dreptul de a alege când și dacă să devenim mame. Ni se îngrădește accesul la mijloace contraceptive, locuri de unde să aflăm informații despre educația sexuală. Descendența femeilor care și-au pus viețile la mijloc pentru a lupta pentru drepturile femeilor au sacrificat totul pentru a ne aduce unde suntem astăzi și tot suntem foarte departe de orice formă de egalitate. Corpul meu și dreptul meu la feminitate nu vor fi suprimate de niciun bărbat sau femeie.”
Vezi această postare pe Instagram
….and Ill call you sir . . . This series I created with Tyler is about reclaiming the female form. Whether clothed or not, as women our bodies are constantly policed and dictated over by men and by other women. We are told what we can and cannot wear based on our size and shape or others beliefs about what is acceptable or appropriate. We are told what we need to look like to be considered beautiful. We are told if we dress a certain way we are asking for it' or if we are more covered up we are prude or unexpressed. We are told our sexuality and expression of that sexuality is something we should ashamed of, something we should keep to ourselves. We are persecuted for our right to choose when to become a mother, or to become one at all. We are kept from access to birth control, places to get information about sexual health and contraceptives are defunded. The lineage of women who have fought with their lives to progress womens rights sacrificed everything to get us to where we are today and we are still miles away from any sort of equality. My body and my right to my divine femininity will not be policed or suppressed by anyone… man or woman. . This idea that when other women are naked it means they dont respect themselves —- us being naked or sexual is automatically assumed as being done for a man out of self loathing and insecurity and its such bullshit. we can be sexual for us. We can be naked for us. We can be tied up for us. People think telling women to not be naked and respect themselves' is feminist but its really just centering men once again in the assumption that everything you are doing is for them. I want to say to anyone that has suffered abuse or was triggered by these photos because of past trauma my only intention was that of celebration and empowering the female form but I understand for some this could bring up the opposite. Know that I see you and I respect you and wish to hold you and your stories with the upmost reverence and respect. This was not for any man. This was for me. It was about exploration and taking back power in my right to choose. I support any womans right to express their sensuality, sexuality, self.
În timpul lockdown-ului, Rumer Willis a petrecut perioada de autoizolare alături de surorile ei, Tallulah și Scout și părinții lor, Demi Moore și Bruce Willis, chiar dacă aceștia sunt divorțați de mulți ani. Demi Moore și Bruce Willis au decis să rămână prieteni după despărțire. Bruce s-a recăsătorit cu Emma Heming, iar ei au împreună două fiice, Mabel Ray, în vârstă de 8 ani și Evelyn Penn, în vârstă de 5 ani. Emma chiar a sprijinit-o pe Demi atunci când și-a lansat biografia în septembrie 2019.
Foto: Shutterstock