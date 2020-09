Amanda Seyfried a devenit mamă pentru a doua oară

View this post on Instagram

We are so happy to join with INARA to be the first to announce that our ambassadors Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski welcomed their second child into this world. ⁠ ⁠ Their statement:⁠ Since the birth of our daughter 3 years ago our commitment to the innocent children that are so brutally affected by conflict and war has been a driving force in our lives. With the birth of our son the work of INARA and War Child has become our North Star.'