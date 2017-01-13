Cum arata Candice Swanepoel la trei luni dupa ce a nascut

Se pare ca modelul Victoria’s Secret ca s-a intors deja la antrenamente. Iata cum arata Candice Swanepoel la trei luni dupa ce a nascut.

People 13 ianuarie 2017 de Laura Georgescu
Cum arata Candice Swanepoel la trei luni dupa ce a nascut

In 2016 modelul a devenit mama, lipsind de la show-ul Victoria’s Secret pentru a fi alaturi de familia sa. Intre timp aceasta s-a intors in sala de fitness. Iata cum arata Candice Swanepoel la trei luni dupa ce a nascut:

Happy 2017 from us 💚

A photo posted by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on

Cele mai amuzante GIF-uri de la Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016

Candice a folosit social media si pentru a aminti ca alaptarea in public nu ar trebui sa fie considerata rusinoasa. „Am simtit nevoia de a ma acoperi in public si am fost rusinata ca as vrea sa imi alaptez copilul in public, dar in mod ciudat nu am simtit nimic facand editoriale topless in numele artei..?”. Aceasta a criticat societatea pentru modul in care reactioneaza in fata sexualizarii si a violentei la televizor.

Candice nu este singurul model care a nascut in 2016, Behati Prinsloo devenind mama in luna septembrie a anului trecut.

