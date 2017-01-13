Se pare ca modelul Victoria’s Secret ca s-a intors deja la antrenamente. Iata cum arata Candice Swanepoel la trei luni dupa ce a nascut.
In 2016 modelul a devenit mama, lipsind de la show-ul Victoria’s Secret pentru a fi alaturi de familia sa. Intre timp aceasta s-a intors in sala de fitness. Iata cum arata Candice Swanepoel la trei luni dupa ce a nascut:
Candice a folosit social media si pentru a aminti ca alaptarea in public nu ar trebui sa fie considerata rusinoasa. „Am simtit nevoia de a ma acoperi in public si am fost rusinata ca as vrea sa imi alaptez copilul in public, dar in mod ciudat nu am simtit nimic facand editoriale topless in numele artei..?”. Aceasta a criticat societatea pentru modul in care reactioneaza in fata sexualizarii si a violentei la televizor.
Many women today are shamed for breastfeeding in public, or even kicked out of public places for feeding their children. I have been made to feel the need to cover up and somewhat shy to feed my baby in public places but strangely feel nothing for the topless editorials I’ve done in the name of art..? The world has been desensitized to the sexualization of the breast and to violence on tv…why should it be different when it comes to breastfeeding? -Breastfeeding is not sexual it’s natural- Those who feel it is wrong to feed your child in public need to get educated on the benefits breastfeeding has on mother and child and intern on society as a whole. 💪🏼💙 👫👭 #mothernature
Candice nu este singurul model care a nascut in 2016, Behati Prinsloo devenind mama in luna septembrie a anului trecut.