Personajele din „Beauty and the Beast” prind viata in noile afise ale filmului!

Descopera toate personajele din "Beauty and the Beast" in nou-aparutele afise interactive ale filmului! De-abia asteptam sa il vedem in cinematografe!

Lifestyle 27 ianuarie 2017 de Ruxandra Marin
postere beauty and the beast

Fa cunostinta cu toate personajele din „Beauty and the Beast”! Disney tocmai a lansat o serie de postere mai speciale, in care personajele prind viata, miscandu-se timp de 10 secunde. Le poti urmari pe toate mai jos.

Acestea sunt personajele cu care te vei intalni in martie, atunci cand va aparea in cinematografe mult-asteptatul film „Frumoasa si Bestia”

Bineinteles, o cunosti deja pe Emma Watson, care va interpreta rolul lui Belle.

Dan Stevens va fi Bestia.

Luke Evans va interpreta rolul lui Gaston.

Ewan McGregor va fi Lumiere.

Ian McKellan va juca rolul lui Cogsworth.

Emma Thompson va fi Doamna Potts.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw va fi Plumette.

