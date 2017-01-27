Personajele din „Beauty and the Beast” prind viata in noile afise ale filmului!

Descopera toate personajele din "Beauty and the Beast" in nou-aparutele afise interactive ale filmului! De-abia asteptam sa il vedem in cinematografe!
Fa cunostinta cu toate personajele din „Beauty and the Beast”! Disney tocmai a lansat o serie de postere mai speciale, in care personajele prind viata, miscandu-se timp de 10 secunde. Le poti urmari pe toate mai jos.
Acestea sunt personajele cu care te vei intalni in martie, atunci cand va aparea in cinematografe mult-asteptatul film „Frumoasa si Bestia”
Bineinteles, o cunosti deja pe Emma Watson, care va interpreta rolul lui Belle.
Meet Belle. See more when our final trailer debuts on Monday #BeOurGuest
Meet the Beast: https://t.co/Zez7tyh38P pic.twitter.com/B2yWg8MtLR
— Beauty and the Beast (@beourguest) January 26, 2017
Dan Stevens va fi Bestia.
Meet the Beast. See more when our final trailer debuts on Monday #BeOurGuest
Meet Gaston: https://t.co/TsPNqKZjC6 pic.twitter.com/L5mZr6OkUX
— Beauty and the Beast (@beourguest) January 26, 2017
Luke Evans va interpreta rolul lui Gaston.
Meet Gaston. See more when our final trailer debuts on Monday #BeOurGuest
Meet LeFou: https://t.co/ggcJYcZbGP pic.twitter.com/BbA0q5gNqB
— Beauty and the Beast (@beourguest) January 26, 2017
Ewan McGregor va fi Lumiere.
Meet Lumiere. See more when our final trailer debuts on Monday #BeOurGuest
Meet Cogsworth: https://t.co/VYXWwEjZMU pic.twitter.com/AysgOMDCxh
— Beauty and the Beast (@beourguest) January 26, 2017
Ian McKellan va juca rolul lui Cogsworth.
Meet Cosgworth. See more when our final trailer debuts on Monday #BeOurGuest
Mrs. Potts: https://t.co/0GTzMlvNi5 pic.twitter.com/3ZYO7wnYmp
— Beauty and the Beast (@beourguest) January 26, 2017
Emma Thompson va fi Doamna Potts.
Meet Mrs. Potts. See more when our final trailer debuts on Monday #BeOurGuest
Meet Maurice: https://t.co/mclzXjohnZ pic.twitter.com/84cDB0cz1E
— Beauty and the Beast (@beourguest) January 26, 2017
Gugu Mbatha-Raw va fi Plumette.
Meet Plumette. See more when our final trailer debuts on Monday #BeOurGuest
Meet Garderobe: https://t.co/V285SuA5P5 pic.twitter.com/1nUfWltUHb
— (@beourguest) January 26, 2017
Foto: PR
Productiile destinate micului ecran atrag din ce in ce mai multe celebritati asa ca in 2017 pregateste-te sa ii vezi in seriale pe Jude Law (The Young Pope), Reese Witherspoon si Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies) sau Drew Barrymore (Santa Clarita Diet).+ Mai multe
Cinefilii din lumea intreaga (si nu numai) asteapta cu sufletul la gura Gala premiilor Oscar, care va avea loc duminica seara. Pana atunci va prezentam o lista cu 12 lucruri inedite, pe care cu siguranta nu le stiai, despre nominalizarile la Oscar de anul acesta.+ Mai multe