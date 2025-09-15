Premiile EMMY 2025 – Cele mai HOT cupluri de vedete

Vezi care sunt cuplurile de vedete care au pășit aseară pe covorul roșu al unuia dintre cele mai importante evenimente ale anului - Premiile EMMY 2025!

  Actualizat 15.09.2025, 07:47
Colin Jost & Scarlett Johansson
Premiile EMMY 2025 a fost fără îndoială unul dintre cele mai așteptate evenimente ale anului și nu a dezamăgit deloc, nici la capitolul ținute, nici la vedetele care și-au adjudecat premiile!

Vezi în galeria de mai sus care sunt cuplurile de vedete care au participat la unul dintre cele mai prestigioase evenimente care celebrează cele mai importante producții de film și televiziune: Premiile EMMY 2025. Nu rata nici celelalte articole de pe site-ul nostru despre decernarea Premiilor Emmy.

Premiile Emmy 2025 – lista câștigătorilor:

Outstanding Drama Series: The Pitt
Outstanding Comedy Series: The Studio
Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series: Adolescence
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series: Britt Lower, Severance
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series: Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series: Jean Smart, Hacks
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series: Seth Rogen, The Studio
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Tramell Tillman, Severance
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at EMMY 2025: Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie: Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie: Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Owen Cooper, Adolesence
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series: Bryan Cranston, The Studio
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Julianne Nicholson, Hacks
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series: Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series: Merritt Wever, Severance
Outstanding Talk Series: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Animated Program: Arcane
Outstanding Reality Competition Program: The Traitors
Outstanding Television Movie: Rebel Ridge
Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality Competition Program: Alan Cumming, The Traitors
Outstanding Scripted Variety Series: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Outstanding Variety Special (Live): SNL50: The Anniversary Special
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-recorded): Conan O’Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor
Outstanding Structured Reality Program: Queer Eye
Outstanding Structured Reality Program: Love on the Spectrum
Outstanding Game Show: Jeopardy!
Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series: 100 Foot Wave
Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special: Pee-wee as Himself
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series: Dan Gilroy, Andor
Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Jack Thorne, Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series: Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez, The Studio
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction (Hosted Nonfiction): Conan O’Brien Must Go
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series: Seth Rogen, The Studio
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series: Adam Randall, Slow Horses
Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Philip Barantini, Adolescence

Red carpet la Cannes 2025: Rihanna, Angelina Jolie și Natalie Portman au captivat toate privirile

