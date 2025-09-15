Premiile EMMY 2025 – Cele mai HOT cupluri de vedete

Premiile EMMY 2025 a fost fără îndoială unul dintre cele mai așteptate evenimente ale anului și nu a dezamăgit deloc, nici la capitolul ținute, nici la vedetele care și-au adjudecat premiile!

Premiile Emmy 2025 – lista câștigătorilor:

Outstanding Drama Series: The Pitt

Outstanding Comedy Series: The Studio

Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series: Adolescence

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series: Britt Lower, Severance

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series: Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series: Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series: Seth Rogen, The Studio

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Tramell Tillman, Severance

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at EMMY 2025: Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie: Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie: Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Owen Cooper, Adolesence

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series: Bryan Cranston, The Studio

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Julianne Nicholson, Hacks

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series: Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series: Merritt Wever, Severance

Outstanding Talk Series: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Animated Program: Arcane

Outstanding Reality Competition Program: The Traitors

Outstanding Television Movie: Rebel Ridge

Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality Competition Program: Alan Cumming, The Traitors

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Outstanding Variety Special (Live): SNL50: The Anniversary Special

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-recorded): Conan O’Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

Outstanding Structured Reality Program: Queer Eye

Outstanding Structured Reality Program: Love on the Spectrum

Outstanding Game Show: Jeopardy!

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series: 100 Foot Wave

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special: Pee-wee as Himself

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series: Dan Gilroy, Andor

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Jack Thorne, Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series: Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez, The Studio

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction (Hosted Nonfiction): Conan O’Brien Must Go

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series: Seth Rogen, The Studio

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series: Adam Randall, Slow Horses

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Philip Barantini, Adolescence

