Jamie Lee Curtis, prima nominalizare la Premiile Oscar. Reacția emoționantă a actriței: „Sunt uimită”

Lui Jamie Lee Curtis nu-i vine să creadă că acum este nominalizată la Oscar. Vedeta a obținut marți dimineață prima sa nominalizare la Oscar , primind recunoaștere la categoria „Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar” pentru Everything Everywhere All at Once, care a condus cu 11 nominalizări, devenind astfel cel mai nominalizat film din 2023. Colegii ei, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan și Stephanie Hsu au obținut, de asemenea, nominalizări pentru interpretare.

Jamie Lee Curtis, reacție emoționantă la aflarea nominalizării la Oscar

Curtis , în vârstă de 64 de ani, a împărtășit pe Instagram fotografii făcute de un prieten după aflarea veștii, inclusiv momentul inedit în care l-a îmbrățișat pe soțul ei, Christopher Guest. Actrița a fost uimită când și-a auzit numele, ca mai apoi să fie și mai fericită pentru colegii săi de breaslă care au primit, de asemenea, o nominalizare .

„AȘA ARATĂ SURPRIZA! Una dintre cele mai vechi prietene ale mele, Debbie Oppenheimer, mi-a trimis un mesaj la ora 5:15 că stă în fața casei mele și dacă vreau să mă însoțească pentru a urmări anunțurile. Debbie Oppenheimer a câștigat un Oscar pentru frumosul documentar pe care l-a făcut despre povestea mamei sale, premiat cu Oscar. Into The Arms Of Strangers: Stories of the Kindertransport. A intrat și a stat cu mine, așa cum am stat cu ea în ziua în care se îndrepta spre ceremonia de decernare a premiilor Oscar, în anul în care a câștigat. Ne-am ținut de mână. Nici măcar nu mi-am dat seama că a făcut poze. Prima este momentul în care mi-am auzit numele, apoi emoția prietenului meu, numele prietenei mele, Stephanie @stephaniehsuofficial, și restul nominalizărilor și apoi cel mai bun lucru dintre toate, o îmbrățișare plină de dragoste pentru soțul meu. Fără filtre. Fără falsuri. Doar adevărul unui moment de bucurie capturat de un prieten.”, a scris Jamie pe Instagram.

Lista completă cu nominalizările la Premiile Oscar 2023

Cel mai bun film

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Cel mai bun actor în rol principal

Austin Butler (Elvis)

Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

Paul Mescal (Aftersun)

Bill Nighy (Living)

Cea mai bună actriță în rol principal

Cate Balnchett (Tár)

Ana de Armas (Blonde)

Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)

Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar

Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)

Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)

Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar

Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Hong Chau (The Whale)

Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Cel mai bun film animat

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Cel mai bun regizor

Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)

Todd Field (Tár)

Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness)

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat

All Quiet on the Western Front – Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell

Glass Onion: A knives out Mystery – Rian Johnson

Living – Kazuo Ishiguro

Top Gun: Maverick – Screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie; Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks

Women Talking – Sarah Polley

Cel mai bun scenariu original

The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin McDonagh

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

The Fabelmans – Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner

Tár – Todd Field

Triangle of Sadness – Ruben Östlund

Cea mai bună imagine

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Cel mai bun montaj

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Cea mai bună coloană sonoră

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Cel mai bun cântec

„Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman (Music and Lyric by Diane Warren)

„Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick (Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop)

„Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; Lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler)

„Naatu Naatu” from RRR (Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose)

„This is Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once (Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; Lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne)

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Cel mai bun sunet

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Cele mai bune costume

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Cel mai bun machiaj și coafură

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Cea mai bună scenografie

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Cel mai bun documentar- lungmetraj

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Cel mai bun documentar- scurtmetraj

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj animat

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj- acțiune

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Cel mai bun film străin

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germania)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgia)

EO (Polonia)

The Quiet Girl (Irlanda)

