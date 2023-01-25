Jamie Lee Curtis, prima nominalizare la Premiile Oscar. Reacția emoționantă a actriței: „Sunt uimită”

Jamie Lee Curtis a avut o reacție absolut adorabilă când a aflat că a primit o nominalizare la Premiile Oscar 2023 pentru filmul Everything Everywhere All at Once.
Lui Jamie Lee Curtis nu-i vine să creadă că acum este nominalizată la Oscar. Vedeta a obținut marți dimineață prima sa nominalizare la Oscar, primind recunoaștere la categoria „Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar” pentru Everything Everywhere All at Once, care a condus cu 11 nominalizări, devenind astfel cel mai nominalizat film din 2023. Colegii ei, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan și Stephanie Hsu au obținut, de asemenea, nominalizări pentru interpretare.
Curtis, în vârstă de 64 de ani, a împărtășit pe Instagram fotografii făcute de un prieten după aflarea veștii, inclusiv momentul inedit în care l-a îmbrățișat pe soțul ei, Christopher Guest. Actrița a fost uimită când și-a auzit numele, ca mai apoi să fie și mai fericită pentru colegii săi de breaslă care au primit, de asemenea, o nominalizare.
„AȘA ARATĂ SURPRIZA! Una dintre cele mai vechi prietene ale mele, Debbie Oppenheimer, mi-a trimis un mesaj la ora 5:15 că stă în fața casei mele și dacă vreau să mă însoțească pentru a urmări anunțurile. Debbie Oppenheimer a câștigat un Oscar pentru frumosul documentar pe care l-a făcut despre povestea mamei sale, premiat cu Oscar. Into The Arms Of Strangers: Stories of the Kindertransport. A intrat și a stat cu mine, așa cum am stat cu ea în ziua în care se îndrepta spre ceremonia de decernare a premiilor Oscar, în anul în care a câștigat. Ne-am ținut de mână. Nici măcar nu mi-am dat seama că a făcut poze. Prima este momentul în care mi-am auzit numele, apoi emoția prietenului meu, numele prietenei mele, Stephanie @stephaniehsuofficial, și restul nominalizărilor și apoi cel mai bun lucru dintre toate, o îmbrățișare plină de dragoste pentru soțul meu. Fără filtre. Fără falsuri. Doar adevărul unui moment de bucurie capturat de un prieten.”, a scris Jamie pe Instagram.
FOTO: Arhivă ELLE