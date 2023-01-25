Jamie Lee Curtis, prima nominalizare la Premiile Oscar. Reacția emoționantă a actriței: „Sunt uimită”

Jamie Lee Curtis a avut o reacție absolut adorabilă când a aflat că a primit o nominalizare la Premiile Oscar 2023 pentru filmul Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Lui Jamie Lee Curtis nu-i vine să creadă că acum este nominalizată la Oscar. Vedeta a obținut marți dimineață prima sa nominalizare la Oscar, primind recunoaștere la categoria „Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar” pentru Everything Everywhere All at Once, care a condus cu 11 nominalizări, devenind astfel cel mai nominalizat film din 2023. Colegii ei, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan și Stephanie Hsu au obținut, de asemenea, nominalizări pentru interpretare.

Jamie Lee Curtis, reacție emoționantă la aflarea nominalizării la Oscar

Curtis, în vârstă de 64 de ani, a împărtășit pe Instagram fotografii făcute de un prieten după aflarea veștii, inclusiv momentul inedit în care l-a îmbrățișat pe soțul ei, Christopher Guest. Actrița a fost uimită când și-a auzit numele, ca mai apoi să fie și mai fericită pentru colegii săi de breaslă care au primit, de asemenea, o nominalizare.

„AȘA ARATĂ SURPRIZA! Una dintre cele mai vechi prietene ale mele, Debbie Oppenheimer, mi-a trimis un mesaj la ora 5:15 că stă în fața casei mele și dacă vreau să mă însoțească pentru a urmări anunțurile. Debbie Oppenheimer a câștigat un Oscar pentru frumosul documentar pe care l-a făcut despre povestea mamei sale, premiat cu Oscar. Into The Arms Of Strangers: Stories of the Kindertransport. A intrat și a stat cu mine, așa cum am stat cu ea în ziua în care se îndrepta spre ceremonia de decernare a premiilor Oscar, în anul în care a câștigat. Ne-am ținut de mână. Nici măcar nu mi-am dat seama că a făcut poze. Prima este momentul în care mi-am auzit numele, apoi emoția prietenului meu, numele prietenei mele, Stephanie @stephaniehsuofficial, și restul nominalizărilor și apoi cel mai bun lucru dintre toate, o îmbrățișare plină de dragoste pentru soțul meu. Fără filtre. Fără falsuri. Doar adevărul unui moment de bucurie capturat de un prieten.”, a scris Jamie pe Instagram.

Lista completă cu nominalizările la Premiile Oscar 2023

Cel mai bun film

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking

Cel mai bun actor în rol principal

Austin Butler (Elvis)
Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Brendan Fraser (The Whale)
Paul Mescal (Aftersun)
Bill Nighy (Living)

Cea mai bună actriță în rol principal

Cate Balnchett (Tár)
Ana de Armas (Blonde)
Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)
Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)
Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar

Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)
Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)
Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar

Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Hong Chau (The Whale)
Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Cel mai bun film animat

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red

Cel mai bun regizor

Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)
Todd Field (Tár)
Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness)

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat

All Quiet on the Western Front – Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell
Glass Onion: A knives out Mystery – Rian Johnson
Living – Kazuo Ishiguro
Top Gun: Maverick – Screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie; Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks
Women Talking – Sarah Polley

Cel mai bun scenariu original

The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin McDonagh
Everything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
The Fabelmans – Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner
Tár – Todd Field
Triangle of Sadness – Ruben Östlund

Cea mai bună imagine

All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár

Cel mai bun montaj

The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick

Cea mai bună coloană sonoră

All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans

Cel mai bun cântec

„Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman (Music and Lyric by Diane Warren)
„Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick (Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop)
„Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; Lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler)
„Naatu Naatu” from RRR (Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose)
„This is Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once (Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; Lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne)

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick

Cel mai bun sunet

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick

Cele mai bune costume

Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Cel mai bun machiaj și coafură

All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale

Cea mai bună scenografie

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans

Cel mai bun documentar- lungmetraj

All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny

Cel mai bun documentar- scurtmetraj

The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj animat

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj- acțiune

An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase

Cel mai bun film străin

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germania)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Close (Belgia)
EO (Polonia)
The Quiet Girl (Irlanda)

Theo Rose, imagini inedite cu burtica de gravidă. Vedeta nu a renunțat la ținutele sexy

