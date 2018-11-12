E! People’s Choice Awards 2018: Lista completă a câștigătorilor

Printre câștigătorii E! People’s Choice Awards 2018 s-au aflat Victoria Beckham, Melissa McCarthy, Scarlett Johansson și Jim Parsons

Lista completa a câștigătorilor E! People’s Choice Awards 2018:

People’s Champion Award: Bryan Stevenson

Fashion Icon Award: Victoria Beckham

People’s Icon of 2018: Melissa McCarthy

MOVIES

Movie of 2018: Avengers: Infinity War

Male Movie Star of 2018: Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther

Female Movie Star of 2018: Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Infinity War

Action Movie of 2018: Avengers: Infinity War

Action Movie Star of 2018: Danai Gurira, Black Panther

Comedy Movie of 2018: The Spy Who Dumped Me

Comedy Movie Star of 2018: Melissa McCarthy, Life of the Party

Drama Movie of 2018: Fifty Shades Freed

Drama Movie Star of 2018: Jamie Dornan, Fifty Shades Freed

Family Movie of 2018: Incredibles 2

TV

Show of 2018: Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Comedy Show of 2018: Orange Is the New Black

Drama Show of 2018: Riverdale

Reality Show of 2018: Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Bingeworthy Show of 2018: Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Male TV Star of 2018: Harry Shum Jr., Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Female TV Star of 2018: Katherine McNamara, Shadowhunters: The Moral Instruments

Revival Show of 2018: Dynasty

Drama TV Star of 2018: Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Comedy TV Star of 2018: Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory

Sci-fi/Fantasy Show of 2018: Wynonna Earp

Competition Show of 2018: The Voice

Daytime Talk Show of 2018: The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Nighttime Talk Show of 2018:The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Competition Contestant of 2018: Maddie Poppe, American Idol

Reality TV Star of 2018 Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians

MUSIC

Male Artist of 2018: Shawn Mendes

Female Artist of 2018: Nicki Minaj

Group of 2018: BTS

Album of 2018: Nicki Minaj, „Queen”

Country Artist of 2018: Blake Shelton

Song of 2018: BTS, „Idol”

Latin Artist of 2018: CNCO

Music Video of 2018: BTS, „Idol”

Concert Tour of 2018: Taylor Swift, Reputation Tour

POP CULTURE

Social Celebrity of 2018: BTS

Beauty Influencer of 2018: James Charles

Social Star of 2018: Shane Dawson

Animal Star of 2018: Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund

Style Star of 2018 Harry Styles

Comedy Act of 2018 Kevin Hart

Game Changer of 2018 Serena Williams

Pop Podcast of 2018 Scrubbing in With Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad

Foto: Image.net

