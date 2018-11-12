E! People’s Choice Awards 2018: Lista completă a câștigătorilor

E! People's Choice Awards 2018, premii decise în totalitate de voturile fanilor, au fost decernate aseară la Santa Monica.
Printre câștigătorii E! People’s Choice Awards 2018 s-au aflat Victoria Beckham, Melissa McCarthy, Scarlett Johansson și Jim Parsons
People’s Champion Award: Bryan Stevenson
Fashion Icon Award: Victoria Beckham
People’s Icon of 2018: Melissa McCarthy
Movie of 2018: Avengers: Infinity War
Male Movie Star of 2018: Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther
Female Movie Star of 2018: Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Infinity War
Action Movie of 2018: Avengers: Infinity War
Action Movie Star of 2018: Danai Gurira, Black Panther
Comedy Movie of 2018: The Spy Who Dumped Me
Comedy Movie Star of 2018: Melissa McCarthy, Life of the Party
Drama Movie of 2018: Fifty Shades Freed
Drama Movie Star of 2018: Jamie Dornan, Fifty Shades Freed
Family Movie of 2018: Incredibles 2
Show of 2018: Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Comedy Show of 2018: Orange Is the New Black
Drama Show of 2018: Riverdale
Reality Show of 2018: Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Bingeworthy Show of 2018: Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Male TV Star of 2018: Harry Shum Jr., Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Female TV Star of 2018: Katherine McNamara, Shadowhunters: The Moral Instruments
Revival Show of 2018: Dynasty
Drama TV Star of 2018: Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Comedy TV Star of 2018: Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
Sci-fi/Fantasy Show of 2018: Wynonna Earp
Competition Show of 2018: The Voice
Daytime Talk Show of 2018: The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Nighttime Talk Show of 2018:The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Competition Contestant of 2018: Maddie Poppe, American Idol
Reality TV Star of 2018 Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Male Artist of 2018: Shawn Mendes
Female Artist of 2018: Nicki Minaj
Group of 2018: BTS
Album of 2018: Nicki Minaj, „Queen”
Country Artist of 2018: Blake Shelton
Song of 2018: BTS, „Idol”
Latin Artist of 2018: CNCO
Music Video of 2018: BTS, „Idol”
Concert Tour of 2018: Taylor Swift, Reputation Tour
Social Celebrity of 2018: BTS
Beauty Influencer of 2018: James Charles
Social Star of 2018: Shane Dawson
Animal Star of 2018: Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund
Style Star of 2018 Harry Styles
Comedy Act of 2018 Kevin Hart
Game Changer of 2018 Serena Williams
Pop Podcast of 2018 Scrubbing in With Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad
Foto: Image.net
