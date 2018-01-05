Cum și-a sărbătorit Alexandra Dinu ziua de naștere

Actrița Alexandra Dinu a împlinit pe 3 ianuarie vârsta de 37 de ani.

Cum și-a sărbătorit Alexandra Dinu ziua de naștere

Alexandra Dinu și-a sărbătorit ziua de naștere pe 3 ianuarie. Aceasta a avut parte de o aniversare intimă alături de fiul ei, Mario, dar și alături de iubitul ei, cu care are o relație de trei ani. Aceasta a postat cu prilejul zilei sale de naștere și fotografia pe care Mario a publicat-o pe profilul personal alături de un mesaj emoționant.

Actrița care joacă rolul unei tinere pe nume Grace în pelicula “Bullet Head. Capcană Mortală” a împlinit 37 de ani, însă arată la fel ca la 25. Secretul ei este stilul de viață sănătos, combinat cu Yoga, ședinte de Pilates și cure de detox.

„Am avut noroc să am un metabolism extraordinar. Întotdeauna am mâncat ca să trăiesc și nu am trăit ca să mănânc. Îmi place și să mănânc, nu spun nu. Am însă momente în care mi-e poftă de ciocolată, însă apoi urmează o perioadă în care nu mai mănânc nimic dulce. Cred că echilibrul este lucrul cel mai important atunci când vorbim despre viață sănătoasă. La fiecare câteva luni fac însă și o perioadă de detox. Așa cum avem nevoie de odihnă și de relaxare și organismul trebuie curățat, infiderent cât de bine și de corect mâncăm.”, a declarat aceasta în cadrul unui interviu pentru Ok!Magazine.

And a happy birthday it is !! 😍😍😍 #birthdaygirl #3January #feelingloved #feelingblessed #newyearahead🌟💫✨ #excited Repost of birthday wish from my love 🔐😍😍😍❤️ ・・・ The one, the only… these words can be used to describe her in so many ways. But to me, she is the one and only love of my life 😍😍😍 Lucky or not for her, (because I’m sure she’d prefer two separate declarations 😉😘😂❤️) her birthday also falls at the beginning of the New Year… so as the new year begins, I’m so lucky, grateful and excited to be with her for yet another year of adventures that life has to bring us. Elegant, charming, intelligent, beautiful and wise beyond her years are just a few adjectives that describe her, but you could never truly know just how wonderfully special she is unless you get to know her…that is, unless she lets you get to know her. Happy birthday, my love. 28 years young and still so much more to give and to teach this world. The world and those who know it, are incredibly lucky to have you grace its presence. But fuck the world, I can be selfish and say just how wholeheartedly lucky I am to have you. I love you more than you could ever know and I strive to show you more and more with every day, with every word, with every action and with every essence of my being ❤️❤️❤️

Cel mai recent film al frumoasei actrițe, “Bullet Head. Capcană mortală”, a fost lansat în cinematografele din întreaga lume. Acesta reprezintă debutul la Hollywood al Alexandrei Dinu, după mai bine de zece ani de activitate profesională în lumea filmului italian, timp în care a avut roluri în producții de succes în industria cinematografică italiană, precum „Capri”, „L’Isola”, „Rosso San Valentino” ori „La Farfalla Granata”.

Alexandra Dinu joacă în noul film alături de Adrien Brody, John Malkovich și Antonio Banderas.

Foto: Arhiva Revistei ELLE

