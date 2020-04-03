Getty Museum propune oamenilor să reproducă opere celebre într-un mod inedit, iar rezultatul este foarte amuzant

Odată cu pandemia de coronavirus, muzeele s-au închis temporar. Unele dintre cele mai importante și apreciate muzee din întreaga lume, cum ar fi Muzeul Van Gogh din Amsterdam, Muzeul Orsay din Paris sau British Museum din Londra au decis să organizeze tururi virtuale în această perioadă.

În acest sens, Getty Museum a venit cu o propunere neașteptată, dar și inedită în același timp. Mai exact, i-a provocat pe cei care vor să aibă și alte activități în izolare și anume să recreeze o operă de artă preferată folosindu-se de obiectele pe care le au la îndemână în casă.

We challenge you to recreate a work of art with objects (and people) in your home.

Choose your favorite artwork

Find three things lying around your house⠀

Recreate the artwork with those items

And share with us. pic.twitter.com/9BNq35HY2V

— Getty (@GettyMuseum) March 25, 2020