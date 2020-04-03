Getty Museum propune oamenilor să reproducă opere celebre într-un mod inedit, iar rezultatul este foarte amuzant

În această perioadă de izolare, Muzeul Getty din Los Angeles a venit în întâmpinarea oamenilor cu o propunere inedită.

Getty Museum propune oamenilor să reproducă opere celebre într-un mod inedit, iar rezultatul este foarte amuzant

Odată cu pandemia de coronavirus, muzeele s-au închis temporar. Unele dintre cele mai importante și apreciate muzee din întreaga lume, cum ar fi Muzeul Van Gogh din Amsterdam, Muzeul Orsay din Paris sau British Museum din Londra au decis să organizeze tururi virtuale în această perioadă.

În acest sens, Getty Museum a venit cu o propunere neașteptată, dar și inedită în același timp. Mai exact, i-a provocat pe cei care vor să aibă și alte activități în izolare și anume să recreeze o operă de artă preferată folosindu-se de obiectele pe care le au la îndemână în casă. 

Imediat după anunțul făcut de Getty Museum, mai multe persoane deja au răspuns provocării, iar imaginile de mai jos sunt dovada perfectă. 

Imaginea de mai jos este o reinterpretare a picturii „Portrait of a Halberdier" de Jacopo Pontormo.

 

Vezi această postare pe Instagram

 

We challenged you to dig into Getty’s online collections and re-create artworks with objects at home, inspired by the Instagram account @tussenkunstenquarantaine aka „Between Art and Quarantine,” and boy did you deliver. Swipe to see just a few of the thousands of genius re-creations. Some tips for you if you haven’t taken on the challenge yet: . 1️⃣ Enlist a pet: Get your dogs, cats, bunnies, and even ferrets into the mix. 2️⃣ Make a face, strike a pose: If youre interested in re-creating a portrait or group scene, pay attention to the facial expressions—they really make it. 3️⃣ Pay attention to lighting: Try to imagine where the light in the artwork is coming from, and orient your composition so a window or lamp is casting similar light onto the scene. 4️⃣ Think abstractly: If youre having trouble re-creating an artworks appearance, try focusing on shapes over colors. 5️⃣ Make it snackable: Edible art counts too. Photograph it, then eat it! . Tag us @gettymuseum and share your creation with the world using #betweenartandquarantine and #tussenkunstenquarataine. Keep them coming, creative geniuses.

O postare distribuită de Getty (@gettymuseum) pe

Fie că au ales să recreeze celebra pictură Girl with a Pearl Earring a lui Johannes Vermeer, The Creation of Adam de Michelangelo sau iconicele opere cu Frida Khalo, provocarea inițiată de Getty Museum este exemplul perfect că te poți distra și stând în casă și în plus, trebuie doar să dai frâu liber imaginației.

În cazul în care vrei să te alături și tu, tot ce trebuie să faci este să dai tag paginii oficiale de Instagram a Muzeului Getty (@gettymuseum) pentru a putea fi repostat.

Iată care este selecția noastră a imaginilor care ne-au atras atenția.

 

Vezi această postare pe Instagram

 

O postare distribuită de Elisa. (@eli__cant) pe

 

Vezi această postare pe Instagram

 

O postare distribuită de Mrs. Amy Eibel (@fmmsart) pe

 

Vezi această postare pe Instagram

 

O postare distribuită de Graphic Academy (@graphicacademy_arco) pe

 

Vezi această postare pe Instagram

 

O postare distribuită de Graphic Academy (@graphicacademy_arco) pe

 

Vezi această postare pe Instagram

 

O postare distribuită de Elisa Paschetta (@agiroergosum) pe

 

Vezi această postare pe Instagram

 

O postare distribuită de Sandra G (@sandras.magic) pe

 

Vezi această postare pe Instagram

 

O postare distribuită de Marina Zorz (@zoramaar) pe

 

Vezi această postare pe Instagram

 

O postare distribuită de Iaia (@iaiathedreamer) pe

 

Vezi această postare pe Instagram

 

O postare distribuită de Essi (@essi.huhta) pe

 

Vezi această postare pe Instagram

 

O postare distribuită de (@jennybearbie) pe

 

Vezi această postare pe Instagram

 

O postare distribuită de @mrbrendanblack pe

 

Vezi această postare pe Instagram

 

O postare distribuită de Arianna Calandra Autrice (@arianna.calandra.autrice) pe

 

Vezi această postare pe Instagram

 

O postare distribuită de Fanni V. (@fannivilhelmiina) pe

