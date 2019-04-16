Catedrala Notre-Dame, devastată de un incendiu puternic. Imaginile care îți vor frânge inima

Catedrala Notre-Dame din Paris a fost devastată ieri seară de un incendiu puternic, iar imaginile suprinse au șocat o întreagă lume.

Catedrala Notre-Dame, devastată de un incendiu puternic. Imaginile care îți vor frânge inima

Catedrala Notre-Dame a fost devastată de un incendiu violent, pompierii chinuindu-se timp mai multe ore să stingă focul care a distrus parțial unul dintre cele mai importante obiective istorice din Paris.

Catedrala Notre-Dame, o emblemă a orașului, a fost mistuită de flăcări, acoperișul și turla fiind complet distruse, acestea prăbușindu-se. Din fericire nu au existat răniți, iar pompierii au reușit să salveze în întregime structura clădirii, potrivit HotNews. Un singur vitraliu a picat, iar cele 16 statui au fost date jos în urmă cu câteva zile pentru renovare.

Până acum nu a fost dezvăluită cauza incendiului, însă se pare că ar fi provocat de lucrările de renovare. Catedrala va fi reconstruită, anunțul fiind făcut chiar de către președintele Emmanuel Macron. „Vom reconstrui Notre-Dame. Ce a fost mai rău a fost evitat, chiar dacă bătălia nu este încă pe deplin câștigată”, a spus acesta.

Se pare că suma necesară pentru reconstrucție va fi strânsă destul de repede, mai mulți oameni de afaceri anunțând că vor dona suma impresionante pentru refacerea acestui simbol al Parisului.

François-Henri Pinault, președintele și CEO al grupului internațional Kering, a promis 100 de milioane de euro pentru reconstrucția Notre-Dame, iar familia Arnault va dona alături de grupul LVMH suma de 200 de milioane de euro.

 

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 

 

The Arnault family and the @LVMH Group, in solidarity with this national tragedy, are committed to assist with the reconstruction of this extraordinary cathedral, symbol of France, its heritage and its unity. ⁣ They will donate a total sum of 200 million euros to the fund dedicated to the reconstruction of this architectural work, which is a core part of the French History. In the meantime, the @LVMH Group puts at the disposal of the State and the relevant authorities all its teams – including creative, architectural and financial specialists – to help with the long work of reconstruction and fundraising, which is already in progress. „In the wake of this national tragedy, the Arnault family and the LVMH Group pledge their support for #NotreDame. They will donate a total of 200 million euros to the fund for reconstruction of this architectural work, which is an integral part of the history of France.”

A post shared by Dior Official (@dior) on

Foto: Hepta

Fostul majordom al Prințesei Diana vorbește despre comportamentul lui Meghan Markle, explicând că atitudinea Ducesei de Sussex este una potrivită.

