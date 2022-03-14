Vedete și cele mai spectaculoase ținute pe covorul roșu la Critics Choice Awards 2022 (Galerie FOTO)

A 27-a ediție a Critics Choice Awards s-a desfășurat duminică, 13 martie la The Fairmont Century Plaza din Los Angeles, însă pentru vedetele care nu au putut fi prezente – evenimentul având loc în aceeași seară cu decernarea Premiilor BAFTA – a fost organizat un al doilea eveniment red carpet Critics Choice Awards 2022 la The Savoy Hotel din Londra.

Decernarea Critics Choice Awards a fost amânată timp de două luni din cauza pandemiei de COVID-19 și a reunit nume celebre din cinematografia mondială, difuzând momente speciale atât din Los Angeles, cât și de la Londra. Gazdele Critics Choice Awards 2022 au fost Taye Diggs și Nicole Byer.

Cineasta Jane Campion a primit premiul pentru cel mai bun regizor pentru pelicula „The Power of the Dog”, spunând este onorată să fie în aceeaşi încăpere cu realizatorii filmului despre Serena şi Venus Williams, „King Richard”. „The Power of the Dog” a câştigat un total de patru trofee în timpul ceremoniei de duminică, inclusiv pentru scenariul adaptat al lui Campion şi cea mai bună imagine.

Lista câştigătorilor Critics Choice Awards 2022:

Best Picture: „The Power of the Dog”

Best Actor: Will Smith – „King Richard”

Best Actress: Jessica Chastain – „The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Best Supporting Actor: Troy Kotsur – „CODA”

Best Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBose – „West Side Story”

Best Young Actor/Actress: Jude Hill – „Belfast”

Best Acting Ensemble: „Belfast”

Best Director: Jane Campion – „The Power of the Dog”

Best Original Screenplay: Kenneth Branagh – „Belfast”

Best Adapted Screenplay: Jane Campion „The Power of the Dog”

Best Cinematography: Ari Wegner – „The Power of the Dog”

Best Production Design: Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos – „Dune”

Best Editing: Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn – „West Side Story”

Best Costume Design: Jenny Beavan – „Cruella”

Best Hair and Makeup: „The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Best Visual Effects: „Dune”

Best Comedy: „Licorice Pizza”

Best Animated Feature: „The Mitchells vs the Machines”

Best Foreign Language Film: „Drive My Car”

Best Song: No Time to Die – „No Time to Die”

Best Score: Hans Zimmer – „Dune”

Categoriile pentru televiziune:

Best Drama Series: „Succession” (HBO)

Best Comedy Series: „Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

Best Limited Series: „Mare of Easttown” (HBO)

Best Movie Made for Television: „Oslo” (HBO)

Best Actor in a Drama Series: Lee Jung-jae – „Squid Game” (Netflix)

Best Actress in a Drama Series: Melanie Lynskey – „Yellowjackets” (Showtime)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Kieran Culkin – „Succession” (HBO)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Sarah Snook – „Succession” (HBO)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis – „Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart – „Hacks” (HBO Max)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Brett Goldstein – „Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Hannah Waddingham – „Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Michael Keaton – „Dopesick” (Hulu)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Kate Winslet – „Mare of Easttown” (HBO)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Murray Bartlett – „The White Lotus” (HBO)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Jennifer Coolidge – „The White Lotus” (HBO)

Best Foreign Language Series: „Squid Game” (Netflix)

Best Animated Series: „What If…?” (Disney Plus)

Best Talk Show: „Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)

Best Comedy Special: „Bo Burnham: Inside” (Netflix).

