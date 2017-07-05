Celine Dion a pozat intr-o ipostaza in care nu ai mai vazut-o pana acum

Celine Dion a pozat asa cum nu a mai facut-o pana acum.

People 05 iulie 2017 de ELLE.ro
celine dion

Vogue a postat ieri o poza cu Celine Dion pe contul lor de Instagram, unde aceasta ne-a demonstrat ca nu are nimic de ascuns.

La cei 49 de ani ai sai, Celine si-a incantat fanii pozand pentru Vogue in timpul unei calatorii la Paris si le-a aratat o parte despre cum se desfasoara activitatea ei din pauzele dintre concerte.

Here’s a little naked fact to ponder while Celine Dion changes looks between shows: for the past five years she has worn haute couture near exclusively for her own performances (in Las Vegas and on her current „mini-tour” of Europe). She performs a minimum two hours a night, five or six nights a week, dancing and curtseying and generally gesticulating sans abandon, in handmade, hand-beaded delicacies designed solely to walk a catwalk or a carpet (and often with handlers). For Celine’s orders, the houses send teams to Nevada for typically three fittings, before the garments are ultimately finished in her local, private atelier. Armani Prive, Schiaparelli, Giambattista Valli, Versace…only a partial list. Everyone, basically. In Vegas, Velcro panels are added to allow for her ribcage to expand or for a quick outfit change. Micro straps of elasticized chiffon prevent a slit from becoming a sloppy situation mid-squat. Shoes—always heels, never platforms—are ordered one size smaller (she is normally a 38) and refitted with metal shanks. Says Celine, „We have to make haute couture industrial.” And, more enigmatically: „The clothes follow me; I do not follow the clothes.” Which is to say: the haute couture, with all its fragility and handcraft, has to perform professionally for Ms. Dion. And privately as well. Years ago, Celine bought a classic little black dress from the Christian Dior atelier when the house was overseen by John Galliano. It is simple, falling to mid calf, and narrow as can be with just a hint of stretch. It requires a minimum of jewelry, a statement bracelet or perhaps one of the major diamond rings she designed with her late husband Rene Angelil: two pear cuts set in a wide pave band, or two hearts of diamond and emerald abstractly interlocking, on a cushion of yet more diamonds. This LBD forces you to walk one foot in front of the other. This is a dress Celine knows well and clearly loves, the simplest evocation of the private luxury of couture and the total antithesis of the red carpet hoopla that attends the union of fashion and celebrity. It is also the dress she wore to Rene’s funeral. #CelineTakesCouture Photo by @sophfei.

A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine) on

Iata un moment foarte putin dezbatut despre cum arata Celine Dion in timpul schimbarilor dintre concerte: in ultimii cinci ani, aceasta a purtat haute couture aproape de fiecare data in timpul concertelor. Acestea dureaza minimum doua ore pe noapte si au loc de cinci sau de sase ori pe saptamana, Celine dansand si gesticuland in piese handmade, realizate pentru prezentari sau pentru covorul rosu (unde adesea este nevoie de ajutoare)”, aceasta fiind descrierea care a aparut la postarea pozei pe contul revistei Vogue de Instagram.

„Trebuie sa facem hate couture la nivel industrial.” Si ceea ce este mai ciudat: „Hainele ma urmeaza pe mine, nu eu pe ele.”, a declarat Celine. Ceea ce inseamna ca: haute couture-ul, cu fragilitatea si lucrul manual, trebuie sa o ajute profesional pe Celine sa performeze”, aceasta fiind continuarea descrierii.

In acest moment, Celine Dion este intr-un turneu in Europa.

Citeste si:
Celine Dion, starul Billboard Music Awards 2017

Text: Alexandra Cristina Miu
Foto: Hepta

