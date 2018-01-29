Câștigătorii Premiilor Grammy 2018 – lista completă

Ediția cu numărul 60 a Premiilor Grammy s-a desfășurat aseară la Los Angeles iar printre câștigătorii Premiilor Grammy 2018 se numără Rihanna, Lamar, Bruno Mars și Kendrick Lamar.

29 ianuarie 2018
Printre câștigătorii Premiilor Grammy 2018 se numără: Rihanna, Lamar, Bruno Mars și Kendrick Lamar.

Aceștia sunt câștigătorii Premiilor Grammy 2018:

Album of the Year – Bruno Mars, „24K Magic”

Song of the Year – Bruno Mars, „That’s What I Like”

Record of the Year – Bruno Mars, „24K Magic”

Best New Artist – Alessia Cara

Best Rock Album – The War on Drugs, A Deeper Understanding

Best R&B Performance – Bruno Mars, „That’s What I Like”

Best Music Video – Kendrick Lamar, „HUMBLE.”

Best Pop Vocal Album – Ed Sheeran, ÷

Best Pop Performance – Ed Sheeran, „Shape of You”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance – Portugal. The Man, „Feel It Still”

Best Country Album – Chris Stapleton, From a Room: Volume 1

Best Country Solo Performance – Chris Stapleton, „Either Way”

Best Country Group/Duo Performance – Little Big Town, „Better Man”

Best Urban Contemporary Album – The Weeknd, Starboy

Best Rock Song – Foo Fighters, „Run”

Best Reggae Album – Damian „Jr. Gong” Marley, Stony Hill

Best Rap Performance – Kendrick Lamar, „HUMBLE.”

Best Rap Album – Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.

Best Rap/Sung Performance – Kendrick Lamar, „LOYALTY. (feat. Rihanna)”

Best Rap Song – Kendrick Lamar, „HUMBLE.”

Best Traditional Pop Album – Various Artists, Tony Bennett Celebrates 90

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media – Justin Hurwitz, La La Land

Best Song Written for Visual Media – „How Far I’ll Go,” Moana

Best Dance Recording – LCD Soundsystem, „Tonite”

Best Dance/Electronic Album – Kraftwerk, 3-D The Catalogue

Best Music Film – Various Artists, The Defiant Ones

Best Alternative Music Album – The National, Sleep Well Beast

Best Rock Performance – Leonard Cohen, „You Want It Darker”

Delia, doi ani la rând artista cu „piesa anului”

Foto: Image.net

