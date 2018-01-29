Câștigătorii Premiilor Grammy 2018 – lista completă

Ediția cu numărul 60 a Premiilor Grammy s-a desfășurat aseară la Los Angeles iar printre câștigătorii Premiilor Grammy 2018 se numără Rihanna, Lamar, Bruno Mars și Kendrick Lamar.
Album of the Year – Bruno Mars, „24K Magic”
Song of the Year – Bruno Mars, „That’s What I Like”
Record of the Year – Bruno Mars, „24K Magic”
Best New Artist – Alessia Cara
Best Rock Album – The War on Drugs, A Deeper Understanding
Best R&B Performance – Bruno Mars, „That’s What I Like”
Best Music Video – Kendrick Lamar, „HUMBLE.”
Best Pop Vocal Album – Ed Sheeran, ÷
Best Pop Performance – Ed Sheeran, „Shape of You”
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance – Portugal. The Man, „Feel It Still”
Best Country Album – Chris Stapleton, From a Room: Volume 1
Best Country Solo Performance – Chris Stapleton, „Either Way”
Best Country Group/Duo Performance – Little Big Town, „Better Man”
Best Urban Contemporary Album – The Weeknd, Starboy
Best Rock Song – Foo Fighters, „Run”
Best Reggae Album – Damian „Jr. Gong” Marley, Stony Hill
Best Rap Performance – Kendrick Lamar, „HUMBLE.”
Best Rap Album – Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.
Best Rap/Sung Performance – Kendrick Lamar, „LOYALTY. (feat. Rihanna)”
Best Rap Song – Kendrick Lamar, „HUMBLE.”
Best Traditional Pop Album – Various Artists, Tony Bennett Celebrates 90
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media – Justin Hurwitz, La La Land
Best Song Written for Visual Media – „How Far I’ll Go,” Moana
Best Dance Recording – LCD Soundsystem, „Tonite”
Best Dance/Electronic Album – Kraftwerk, 3-D The Catalogue
Best Music Film – Various Artists, The Defiant Ones
Best Alternative Music Album – The National, Sleep Well Beast
Best Rock Performance – Leonard Cohen, „You Want It Darker”
Foto: Image.net
