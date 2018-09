A murit artista Geta Brătescu

View this post on Instagram

'Memory is apparition; an epiphany, like art— Geta Brătescu. – This is the final week to view 'Apparitions, Brătescus installation in the Romanian Pavilion at La Biennale di Venezia. Blending the physical and mental space of the artists studio and the transformative strength of femininity, the exhibition presents complex assemblage of works across a multitude of artistic media engaged in process, self-representation, performance, and the serial. At the heart of the exhibition, the artists recent collages reflect her return to materiality, to the power of the artistic imagination, and to arts power to give shape. – 'The studio is a space for freedom. You have one sole limit — that what you do is well-made. That's it. – 'Geta Brătescu. The Leaps of Aesop, the first New York solo presentation devoted to the 91 year-old forerunner in the field of Romanian Conceptualism, is currently on view at Hauser & Wirth New York, 22nd Street, through 23 December 2017. Image: Geta Brătescu in her studio Photo: Stefan Sava