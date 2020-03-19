Prințul William, primul membru al unei familii regale care transmite un mesaj oficial despre pandemia de coronavirus

Prințul William a vorbit deschis despre pandemia de coronavirus, iar el le-a transmis urmăritorilor săi un mesaj extrem de important.
Prințul William a vorbit în cadrul unui video publicat pe contul oficial de Instagram Kensington Royal despre pandemia de coronavirus care a afectat întrega lume.
„De fiecare dată când apar situații mai grele, oamenii din Marea Britanie au abilitatea unică de a fi alături unii de alții. Modul în care comunitățile locale sprijină persoanele afectate arată cel mai bine care sunt valorile și natura noastră umană”, a spus Prințul William.
El continuă: „Dorința publicului de a ajuta în urma tragediei trebuie să fie gestionată și canalizată în cel mai bun mod posibil – motiv pentru care înființarea National Emergencies Trust a fost atât de importantă. NET (National Emergencies Trust) a lansat un apel pentru a strânge fonduri și pentru a ajuta organizațiile caritabile locale să sprijine persoanele care au fost afectate în urma coronavirusului”, a continuat acesta.
Whenever and wherever adversity strikes, the people of the UK have a unique ability to pull together. The way that local communities support those affected shows the very best of our values and human nature. The publics desire to help in the wake of tragedy needs to be managed and channelled in the best possible way – which is why the establishment of the National Emergencies Trust was so important. The NET has launched an appeal to raise funds to help local charities support individuals suffering hardship as a result of the #coronavirus outbreak. Visit @national_emergencies_trust_ or the link in our bio to find out more.
Mesajul transmis de Prințul William vine la câteva ore după ce Meghan Markle și Prințul Harry au făcut primele declarații despre pandemia de coronavirus prin intermediul unei postări pe contul lor de Instagram. „Sunt timpuri nesigure. Și acum, mai mult ca oricând, avem nevoie unul de celălalt. Avem nevoie unul de celălalt pentru adevăr, pentru susținere și pentru a ne simți mai puțin singuri într-un moment care poate părea cu adevărat înfricoșător. Bunăvoința noastră, ca oameni, de a ne ridica în fața a ceea ce ne confruntăm cu toții în lupta cu COVID-19 este demnă de admirație. Acest moment este un adevărat testament a ceea ce reprezintă spiritul uman.”
These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other. We need each other for truth, for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary. There are so many around the world who need support right now, who are working tirelessly to respond to this crisis behind the scenes, on the frontline, or at home. Our willingness, as a people, to step up in the face of what we are all experiencing with COVID-19 is awe-inspiring. This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit. We often speak of compassion. All of our lives are in some way affected by this, uniting each of us globally. How we approach each other and our communities with empathy and kindness is indisputably important right now. Over the coming weeks, this will be our guiding principle. We will be sharing information and resources to help all of us navigate the uncertainty: from posting accurate information and facts from trusted experts, to learning about measures we can take to keep ourselves and our families healthy, to working with organisations that can support our mental and emotional well-being. In addition, we will focus on the inspiring stories of how so many of you around the world are connecting in ways big and small to lift all of us up. We are all in this together, and as a global community we can support each other through this process – and build a digital neighbourhood that feels safe for every one of us. We look forward to sharing more over the days and weeks to come…
Pe fondul pandemiei de coronavirus, familia regală britană a luat câteva măsuri drastice, cum ar fi faptul că Regina Elisabeta a II-a se va muta începând cu această săptămână la Palatul Windsor, dar și anularea mai multor evenimente care ar fi trebuit să aibă loc în primăvară.
Foto: Arhiva Revistei ELLE
Meghan Markle și Prințul Harry s-au autoizolat în casa lor din Canada, însă potrivit unui prieten apropiat al lor, se simt neputincioși și îngrijorați cu privire la starea de sănătate a Reginei Elisabeta a II-a și a Prințului Charles, pe fondul pandemiei de coronavirus.+ Mai multe
Actorul Idris Elba și Sophie Trudeau, soția lui Justin Trudeau, au fost depistați cu coronavirus, însă în urmă cu două săptămâni cei doi au fost prezenți la un eveniment caritabil.+ Mai multe