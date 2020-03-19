Prințul William, primul membru al unei familii regale care transmite un mesaj oficial despre pandemia de coronavirus

Prințul William a vorbit deschis despre pandemia de coronavirus, iar el le-a transmis urmăritorilor săi un mesaj extrem de important.

Prințul William a vorbit în cadrul unui video publicat pe contul oficial de Instagram Kensington Royal despre pandemia de coronavirus care a afectat întrega lume.

„De fiecare dată când apar situații mai grele, oamenii din Marea Britanie au abilitatea unică de a fi alături unii de alții. Modul în care comunitățile locale sprijină persoanele afectate arată cel mai bine care sunt valorile și natura noastră umană”, a spus Prințul William.

El continuă: „Dorința publicului de a ajuta în urma tragediei trebuie să fie gestionată și canalizată în cel mai bun mod posibil – motiv pentru care înființarea National Emergencies Trust a fost atât de importantă. NET (National Emergencies Trust) a lansat un apel pentru a strânge fonduri și pentru a ajuta organizațiile caritabile locale să sprijine persoanele care au fost afectate în urma coronavirusului”, a continuat acesta.

Mesajul transmis de Prințul William vine la câteva ore după ce Meghan Markle și Prințul Harry au făcut primele declarații despre pandemia de coronavirus prin intermediul unei postări pe contul lor de Instagram. „Sunt timpuri nesigure. Și acum, mai mult ca oricând, avem nevoie unul de celălalt. Avem nevoie unul de celălalt pentru adevăr, pentru susținere și pentru a ne simți mai puțin singuri într-un moment care poate părea cu adevărat înfricoșător. Bunăvoința noastră, ca oameni, de a ne ridica în fața a ceea ce ne confruntăm cu toții în lupta cu COVID-19 este demnă de admirație. Acest moment este un adevărat testament a ceea ce reprezintă spiritul uman.”

 

Pe fondul pandemiei de coronavirus, familia regală britană a luat câteva măsuri drastice, cum ar fi faptul că Regina Elisabeta a II-a se va muta începând cu această săptămână la Palatul Windsor, dar și anularea mai multor evenimente care ar fi trebuit să aibă loc în primăvară.

