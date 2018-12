Keira Knightley a avut o apariție memorabilă la primirea unui titlu onorific, acordat de Prințul Charles

View this post on Instagram

New 📸: #KeiraKnightley arrives at #BuckinghamPalace this morning ahead of receiving her OBE (Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) for services to drama and charity (after partnering with charities such as WaterAid and Oaxfam) alongside her parents (#SharmanMacdonald & #WillKnightley) and husband #JamesRighton. [📸 by AP] • 🔹The Investitures was conducted by the #PrinceofWales at 11am, Thursday (December 13, 2018) 🔹Keira chose a Chanel suit and hat for the occasion 🔹Keira scored her breakthrough role as a football-loving teenager in #BendItLikeBeckham 15 years ago 🔹She was first nominated for an Oscar in 2006, as best actress for her #ElizabethBennet role in #PrideandPrejudice2005, and again for best supporting actress for #TheImitationGame in 2015