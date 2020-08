Gigi Hadid dezvăluie ce îi lipsește cel mai mult de când e însărcinată

View this post on Instagram

Jump-off 🏁 Some of you asked for more vids of me competing back in the day .. 🙂 I believe this was my first show on Calypsos Trendy Lady, maybe my best ever teammate. ♡ I was about 15 .. From here Trendy and I were on the winning West Coast Child/Am Jumper Championship team a couple years later (Ill put a pic up on my story:)). I rode her til my last show at 18- right before I started modeling full time .. big love @sbprincess87 @sestel3