Claudia Schiffer și Stephanie Seymour au pozat nud pentru o publicație renumită

Claudia Schiffer și Stephanie Seymour au pozat nud pentru Vogue Italia, la 48 de ani, respectiv 51 de ani.
Claudia Schiffer a aniversat 25 de ani de la prima apariție pe coperta revistei Vogue Italia, iar cu această ocazie, a pozat nud pentru numărul de august, alături de legendarul model Stephanie Seymour. În fotografiile realizate de Collier Schorr, Schiffer, în vârstă de 48 de ani, pozează având un clutch Yves Saint Laurent în dreptul pieptului și o pereche de pantofi neon, semnată de același brand, care îi acoperă strategic părțile intime.
Vezi această postare pe Instagram
SHE IS BACK ✨ CLAUDIA BY CLAUDIA @claudiaschiffer back on our cover after 25 years! in @ysl photographed by @collierschorrstudio styled by @vanessareidofficial! Check out our August Issue on Newsstands August 6th! The concept was to take the framework of some of Helmut Newtons most seminal studio shoots, especially the auto-portraits'. Theoretically, the women in these photographs by Newton were making' their own portraits in that very brief moment that they are looking at themselves in mirrors and releasing the cameras shutter with a cable release. The idea for my story evolved into me stepping into the shoes of Helmut Newton and being shown in the mirrors reflections, photographing Claudia and Stephanie.'(…) When you are photographing women such as Stephanie and Claudia, who are literally like the walking lexicons of fashion gesture in photography, there are things they will and will not do. Theres not one thing that you see in these photographs that Claudia didnt want to do – if she didnt want to do it, she changed it.' #CollierSchorr See more via link in bio. Full credits: #ClaudiaSchiffer @dmanagementgroup Editor in chief @efarneti Creative director @ferdinandoverderi Casting directors @pg_dmcasting @samuel_ellis @ DM Fashion Studio Interview @pimcharlottecotton Make-up @hiromi_ueda @artandcommerce Hair @garygillhair @streetersagency Manicure @louimarie_nails @jaqmanagement Set design @tomotattle @streetersagency Executive producer @sylviafarago
În a doua variantă a copertei, Claudia este ceva mai acoperită, purtând un blazer negru și o pereche de pantofi. Seymour, în vârstă de 51 de ani, a pozat acoperindu-și părțile intime cu mâinile, dar și cu o curea. În cea de-a doua copertă, corpul îi este învăluit de o haină verde.
În descrierea fotografiilor postate ulterior pe contul de Instagram al Vogue Italia, Schorr a explicat care a fost inspirația din spatele ședinței foto, scriind: „Conceptul a fost să luăm cadre ale câtorva dintre cele mai relevante ședințe foto de studio ale lui Helmut Newton, în special „auto-portretele”. Teoretic, femeile din aceste imagini ale lui Newton își făceau singure portretele în acel scurt moment în care se uită la reflexiile lor din oglindă și realizează că s-a declanșat aparatul.'
Vezi această postare pe Instagram
SHE IS BACK ✨ STEPHANIE BY STEPHANIE Our August Issue with @stephanieseymour stunning at 51! in @ysl photographed by @collierschorrstudio styled by @vanessareidofficial. On Newsstands August 6th! In the Seventies, sex and power entered fashion photography through the lens of Helmut Newton. With our August Issue we pay homage to the photography master with a story of women empowerment, because this time behind the lens there is a woman, Collier Schorr, a pioneer of the use of fashion photography to subvert gender and identity conventions. Here Stephanie Seymour is no longer the teenage girl of some of the masters most iconic past images. She is an active subject, she shares the process with the photographer. A process involving women fully aware of their sexuality, and comfortable in their own skin. It is the story of women capable of handling not only the consequences of exposing their body but most of all, the power that Newton was the first to acknowledge them and that, today, they have no intention of relinquishing. I didnt want to enact the Helmut Newton role with a much younger and less experienced model and have that much power, even if its just a presumed power. By the time I was working with Stephanie on the final shoot, I better understood that the performance for the camera is not all put on for affect – what you see in the photographs is made up of real pieces of us. I truly understand what it is like to be in a certain fashion photography moment where a lot of lines – albeit only representational – can get crossed.' #CollierSchorr See more via link in bio. Full credits: Editor in chief @efarneti Creative director @ferdinandoverderi Casting directors @pg_dmcasting @samuel_ellis @ DM Fashion Studio Interview @pimcharlottecotton Text @alessiaglaviano Make-up @dickpageface @statementartists Hair @brentlawler Manicure @lollykoonnails @thewallgroup Set design @andyharman @lalalandartists On set @mpacetx
„Când fotografiezi femei ca Stephanie și Claudia, care sunt ca niște dicționare mergătoare în ceea ce privește expresivitatea modei, sunt lucruri pe care le vor face și lucruri pe care nu le vor face. Nu există un lucru în aceste fotografii pe care Claudia să nu fi vrut să-l facă. Dacă nu voia să-l facă, îl schimba”, a continuat Schorr.
Foto: Instagram, Hepta
În urma mai multor zvonuri conform cărora dansatorul lui Céline Dion, Pepe Muñoz, ar avea o influență puternică asupra artistei, echipa acesteia a clarificat câteva lucruri.+ Mai multe