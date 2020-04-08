Ce nume ar putea primi fetița lui Katy Perry

Katy Perry și-a pierdut bunica luna trecută, iar surse apropiate spun că artista își va numi fetița în memoria acesteia.
2020 a fost un an cu suișuri și coborâșuri pentru Katy Perry. Deși la începutul lunii martie, aceasta anunța extrem de bucuroasă că ea și partenerul său, Orlando Bloom, vor deveni părinți, la doar câteva zile după fericitul eveniment, bunica sa s-a stins din viață la vârsta de 99 de ani.
Cântăreața era extrem de atașată de bunica sa, Ann Pearl Hudson, iar pierderea sa a fost un moment dificil. Într-una dintre postările sale de pe Instagram, aceasta scria „Dacă viața de apoi există și acolo e o sală de așteptare pentru cei care vin și cei care pleacă, nu pot să nu mă întreb dacă copilul pe care îl aștept nu va primi un sărut pe frunte de la scumpa mea bunică ce ne-a părăsit ieri. Inima mea speră să fie așa”.
Katy Perry crede că cele două evenimente nu sunt întâmplătoare, iar potrivit unor surse apropiate, fiica artistei va primi numele bunicii acesteia, ca un simbol de iubire și recunoștință. Persoana care a făcut această dezvăluire în cadrul podcast-ului The naughty but nice with Rob, continuă, spunând că viitoarea mamă „se gândește să o numească pe fiica sa Pearl, Hudson sau Ann. Bunica sa a făcut-o pe Katy femeia și luptătoarea care este astăzi. În plus, Katy nu crede că este o coincidență faptul că, în momentul în care bunica sa s-a stins, un alt suflet vine în viața ei.”
I dont know when a soul enters a new vehicle but if there is an afterlife where theres a waiting room of the coming and going my mind wonders if the soul that is waiting to come into my world is getting a kiss on the forehead from my sweet Grandma that departed this earth yesterday. My heart hopes so. If she is able to speak with the soul in waiting the conversation would probably include are you sure you wanna pick this wild group?!' There would most definitely be some sarcasm, a witty quip or two… tbh grandma probably had a glass of her favorite blush wine ready upon arrival to this afterlife… and a most fashionable look, jewels included, naturally. A lot of what I am is because of my father… and he is because of her. She started it all, as she used to remind us and Im so grateful she did. Family… is there to show us what love can be… sometimes that journey of finding the love is tough to get to AND through but if you can open your heart and let the light lead the way you will find that incomparable love. Ann Pearl Hudson was a fighter. She survived the Great Depression, raised 3 kids on her own as a seamstress, making G strings for showgirls and other such characters in Vegas. She was always authentically herself, funny and full of all the sweet cozy things you think of when you think of grandmas. She gave me crisp dollar bills in hallmark cards, she let us eat her favorite almond cookies from the 99 cent store while we asked questions about the different fans she had displayed on her walls. She was a wonderful grandma and I will forever carry some of her in me. When my whit comes out, thats Ann. When my authenticity comes out, thats Ann. When my stubbornness comes out, hell, thats Ann. When my fighter spirit comes out, thats Ann. When my style comes out, thats Ann. May she rest in deep peace and kiss the forehead of the soul to come and let them know everything is gonna be OK, especially now that they have gained an angel to look over them ♥️♠️
Iar logodnicul artistei, Orlando Bloom, pare că este de acord cu această alegere. Acesta ținea mult la bunica partenerei sale și declara că este recunoscător pentru toate calitățile pe care Katy le-a moștenit de la ea.
Katy Perry și Orlando Bloom sunt împreună din 2016, însă de-a lungul celor patru ani de relație, cei doi s-au despărțit și împăcat de mai multe ori. Într-un interviu acordat revistei Vogue India, aceasta mărturisea că „este epuizant, dar amândoi ne susținem unul pe celălalt. Este o provocare deoarece te confrunți cu lucruri pe care nu le știi despre propria persoană. Este precum o cursă care nu se sfârșește niciodată.” Cu toate acestea, cuplul pare acum mai apropiat și mai fericit ca niciodată.
