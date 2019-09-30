Ce a făcut Meghan Markle cât timp nu se afla alături de Prințul Harry în turneul din Africa

Meghan Markle și Prințul Harry și-au început turneul în Africa, făcând mai multe vizite în diferite orașe și participând la întâlniri cu comunitățile din Africa de Sud.
Meghan Markle și-a început turneul regal din Africa de Sud ținând mai multe conferințe în fața femeilor din comunitate despre maternitate, cum vede ea această experiență, dar și despre cât de important este să le oferim copiilor noștri educația de care ei au nevoie.
Însă, pe lânga asta, Meghan a făcut un gest cu adevărat emoționant. Mai precis, ea a tăiat o panglică în locul în care o adolescentă, pe numele ei Uyinene Mrwetyana, în vârstă de 19 ani, din Cape Town a fost violată, iar în cele din urmă ucisă. Ea a lăsat această panglică acolo în semn de respect și să își arate, prin acest gest simbolic, solidaritatea față de victimele violenței domestice. De o lună, au început să aibă loc în Cape Town diferite proteste pe străzi, mai ales după uciderea studentei.
“Simi kunye kulesisimo” – ‘We stand together in this moment’ The Duchess of Sussex has tied a ribbon at the site where 19-year-old Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana was murdered last month, to pay her respects and to show solidarity with those who have taken a stand against gender based violence and femicide. Over the last month in Capetown, protests erupted through the streets in outrage over GBV in South Africa. The Duke and Duchess had been following what had happened from afar and were both eager to learn more when they arrived in South Africa. The Duchess spoke to the mother of Uyinene this week to relay their condolences. Visiting the site of this tragic death and being able to recognise Uyinene, and all women and girls effected by GBV (specifically in South Africa, but also throughout the world) was personally important to The Duchess. Uyinene’s death has mobilised people across South Africa in the fight against gender based violence, and is seen as a critical point in the future of women’s rights in South Africa. The Duchess has taken private visits and meetings over the last two days to deepen her understanding of the current situation and continue to advocate for the rights of women and girls. For more information on the recent events in South Africa, please see link in bio. #AmINext
Ducele și Ducesa de Sussex au fost implicați încă de la aflarea veștii, de când au ajuns în Africa de Sud și și-au arătat susținerea față de victimele incidentelor care au în centrul lor inegalități de gen. Meghan Markle chiar a vorbit și cu mama adolescentei și și-a prezentat condoleanțele.
Pentru Meghan Markle, educația femeilor a fost întotdeauna un subiect extrem de important, iar dovadă stau campaniile în care ea a fost implicată de-a lungul timpului. Acest eveniment tragic a făcut-o atât pe ea, cât și comunitatea din Africa de Sud să se mobilizeze și să lupte pentru combaterea violenței domestice.
“On Thursday we convened a meeting of minds – a group of women ranging from a legendary anti-apartheid activist, female parliamentarians, professors, educators and policy makers to discuss the rights of women in South Africa. In the lead up to this tour it weighed heavily on my heart to see the countless violations against women, and I wanted to spend my time on the ground learning about the situation at hand. One of the guests, Sophia Williams-De Bruyn was just 18 years old when in 1956 she led 20,000 women to march on the Union Buildings in Pretoria in protest of apartheid pass laws. She is the last living leader of the march, and today, a symbol of those who fight for fundamental human rights – For her it is simple – she fights for what is right. Issues of gender inequality affect women throughout the world, independent of race, color, creed, or socioeconomic background. In the last week I’ve met with women from all walks of life – religious leaders such as the first female rabbi in Capetown, grassroots leaders in Nyanga at Mbokodo, community activists, parliamentarians, and so many more. In sitting down with these forward thinkers, it was abundantly clear – it is not enough to simply hope for a better future; the only way forward is “hope in action.” I’m eager to spend the next few days in South Africa continuing to learn, listen and absorb the resilience and optimism I’ve felt here.“ -Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Sussex
În ultimele două zile, Meghan Markle a avut mai multe întâlniri private și a vorbit cu mai multe persoane care vor să schimbe situația actuală în care se află femeile din Africa și să lupte pentru drepturile femeilor.
Foto: Profimedia