Câștigătorii Premiilor Oscar 2021 – lista completă

Cea de-a 93-a ediție a premiilor Oscar, decernate de către Academia Americană de Film, s-a desfășurat aseară. Iată care sunt câștigătorii Premiilor Oscar 2021!

de Andreea Ilie
Azi au fost anunțați câștigătorii Premiilor Oscar 2021. Lista cu câștigătorii Premiilor Oscar 2021 va fi actualizată în timp real, pe măsură ce aceștia sunt anunțați în cadrul ceremoniei care se desfășoară în această seară.

Câștigătorii Premiilor Oscar 2021 sunt:

Best Picture (Cel mai bun film)

  • The Father
  • Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Mank
  • Minari
  • Nomadland – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
  • Promising Young Woman
  • Sound of Metal
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Leading Actress (Cea mai bună actriță în rol principal)

  • Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
  • Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
  • Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
  • Frances McDormand, Nomadland – CÂȘTIGĂTOARE
  • Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Leading Actor (Cel mai bun actor în rol principal)

  • Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
  • Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
  • Anthony Hopkins, The Father – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
  • Gary Oldman, Mank
  • Steven Yeun, Minari

Best Supporting Actress (Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar)

    • Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
    • Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
    • Olivia Colman, The Father
    • Amanda Seyfried, Mank
    • Youn Yuh-jung, Minari – CÂȘTIGĂTOARE

Best Supporting Actor (Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar)

    • Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
    • Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
    • Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami…
    • Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
    • Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Director (Cel mai bun regizor)

    • Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
    • David Fincher, Mank
    • Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
    • Chloe Zhao, Nomadland – CÂȘTIGĂTOARE
    • Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Best Original Song (Cel mai bun cântec)

  • Fight For You” from Judas and the Black Messiah – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
  • „Hear My Voice” from The Trial of the Chicago 7
  • „Husavik” from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
  • „lo Sì (Seen)” from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)
  • „Speak Now” from One Night in Miami…

Best Animated Feature Film (Cel mai bun film de animație)

    • Onward
    • Over the Moon
    • Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
    • Soul – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
    • Wolfwalkers

Best International Feature Film (Cel mai bun film străin)

  • Another Round (Denmark) – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
  • Better Days (Hong Kong)
  • Collective (Romania)
  • The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)
  • Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Best Original Screenplay (Cel mai bun scenariu original)

    • Judas and the Black Messiah – Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas, & Kenneth Lucas
      Minari – Lee Isaac Chung
    • Promising Young Woman – Emerald Fennell – CÂȘTIGĂTOARE
    • Sound of Metal – Abraham Marder, Darius Marder, & Derek Cianfrance
    • The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Aaron Sorkin

Best Adapted Screenplay (Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat)

    • Borat Subsequent Moviefilm – Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Nina Pedrad, Erica Rivinoja, & Dan Swimer
    • The Father – Christopher Hampton &Florian Zeller – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
    • Nomadland – Chloé Zhao
    • One Night in Miami… – Kemp Powers
    • The White Tiger – Ramin Bahrani

Best Cinematography (Cea mai bună imagine)

    • Judas and the Black Messiah – Sean Bobbitt
    • Mank – Erik Messerschmidt – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
    • News of the World – Dariusz Wolski
    • Nomadland – Joshua James Richards
    • The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Phedon Papamichael

Best Film Editing (Cel mai bun montaj)

    • The Father – Yorgos Lamprinos
    • Nomadland – Chloé Zhao
    • Promising Young Woman – Frédéric Thoraval
    • Sound of Metal – Mikkel E.G. Nielsen – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
    • The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Alan Baumgarten

Production Design (Cea mai bună scenografie)

    • The Father – Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone
    • Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Mark Ricker, Karen OHara, Diana Stoughton
    • Mank – Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
    • News of the World – David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan
    • Tenet – Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas

Best Makeup & Hairstyling (Cel mai bun machiaj și coafură)

    • Emma – Marese Langan
    • Hillbilly Elegy – Eryn Krueger Mekash, Patricia Dehaney, Matthew Mungle
    • Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Matiki Anoff, Mia Neal, Larry M. Cherry – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
    • Mank – Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams
    • Pinocchio – Dalia Colli, Anna Kieber, Sebastian Lochmann, Stephen Murphy

Best Documentary Short Subject (Cel mai bun documentar – scurtmetraj)

  • Colette – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
  • A Concerto Is a Conversation
  • Do Not Split
  • Hunger Ward
  • A Love Song for Latasha

Best Documentary Feature (Cel mai bun documentar – lungmetraj)

    • Collective
    • Crip Camp
    • The Mole Agent
    • My Octopus Teacher – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
    • Time

Best Live Action Short Film (Cel mai bun scurtmetraj – acțiune)

    • Feeling Through
    • The Letter Room
    • The Present
    • Two Distant Strangers – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
    • White Eye

Best Animated Short Film (Cel mai bun scurtmetraj animat)

    • Burrow
    • Genius Loci
    • If Anything Happens I Love You – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
    • Opera
    • Yes-People

Best Original Score (Cea mai bună coloană sonoră)

    • Da 5 Bloods – Terence Blanchard
    • Mank – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
    • Minari – Emile Mosseri
    • News of the World – James Newton Howard
    • Soul – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste – CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Best Sound (Cel mai bun sunet)

    • Greyhound – Odin Benitez, Jason King, Christian P. Minkler, Michael Minkler, Jeff Sawyer
      Mank – Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance, Drew Kunin
    • News of the World – John Pritchett, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller, Oliver Tarney, Michael Fentum
    • Soul – Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Vince Caro
    • Sound of Metal – Phillip Bladh, Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés, Carolina Santana – CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Best Visual Effects (Cele mai bune efecte vizuale)

    • Love and Monsters – Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt, Brian Cox
    • The Midnight Sky – Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, Dave Watkins, Max Solomon
    • Mulan – Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury, Steve Ingram
    • The One and Only Ivan – Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones, Santiago Colomo Martinez
    • Tenet – Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley, Scott R. Fisher, Mike Chambers – CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Best Costume Design (Cele mai bune costume)

    • Emma – Alexandra Byrne
    • Mank – Trish Summerville
    • Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Ann Roth – CÂȘTIGĂTOR
    • Mulan – Bina Daigeler
    • Pinocchio – Massimo Cantini Parrini

