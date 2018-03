Blake Lively explică de ce nu apelează la ajutorul unui stilist

I ❤️ you @michaelkors 10 years ago you invited me to be your guest at a @voguemagazine dinner in NYC. You were literally the person who introduced me to the world of fashion in NYC. From that day on, I’ve been yours. Always. Forever. ❤️❤️❤️

