Billboard Music Awards 2020: Imaginile pe care trebuie să le vezi (GALERIE FOTO)

Kelly Clarkson a fost gazda Billboard Music Awards 2020, eveniment care s-a desfășurat la The Dolby Theater din Los Angeles, California.
Decernarea Billboard Music Awards 2020 a avut loc aseară la The Dolby Theater din Los Angeles, California, în cadrul unui show live, dar organizat în condiții de siguranță, astfel că publicul a fost absent din sala unde s-a desfășurat evenimentul.
Printre câștigătorii Billboard Music Awards 2020 se numără Post Malone, care a obținut 9 premii, inclusiv pe cele pentru Top Artist și Top Male Artist, dar și Billie Eilish, Khalid, Kanye West și Lil Nas X.
Pentru al treilea an consecutiv Kelly Clarkson a fost gazda evenimentului și, deși nu a existat obișnuitul covor roșu, numeroase vedete au participat în condiții de siguranță la show și au înregistrat, fie înainte de difuzare, fie din confortul casei lor, momente muzicale cu care au impresionat publicul.
Top Artist: Post Malone
Top Billboard 200 Album: Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Top Hot 100 Song: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, „Old Town Road”
Top Male Artist: Post Malone
Top Female Artist: Billie Eilish
Top Duo/Group: Jonas Brothers
Top New Artist: Billie Eilish
Billboard Chart Achievement Award (Votat de fani): Harry Styles
Top Hot 100 Artist: Post Malone
Top Streaming Songs Artist: Post Malone
Top Song Sales Artist: Lizzo
Top Radio Songs Artist: Jonas Brothers
Top Social Artist (Votat de fan): BTS
Top Touring Artist: P!nk
Top R&B Artist: Khalid
Top R&B Male Artist: Khalid
Top R&B Female Artist: Summer Walker
Top R&B Tour: Khalid
Top Rap Artist: Post Malone
Top Rap Male Artist: Post Malone
Top Rap Female Artist: Cardi B
Top Rap Tour: Post Malone
Top Country Artist: Luke Combs
Top Country Male Artist: Luke Combs
Top Country Female Artist: Maren Morris
Top Country Duo/Group: Dan + Shay
Top Rock Artist: Panic! At The Disco
Top Rock Tour: Elton John
Top Latin Artist: Bad Bunny
Top Dance/Electronic Artist: The Chainsmokers
Top Gospel Artist: Kanye West
Top Soundtrack: „Frozen II”
Top R&B Album: Khalid Free, Spirit
Top Rap Album: Post Malone, Hollywood’s Bleeding
Top Christian Album: Kanye West, Jesus is King
Top Gospel Album: Kanye West, Jesus is King
Top Streaming Song: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, „Old Town Road”
Top Selling Song: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, „Old Town Road”
Top Radio Song: Jonas Brothers, „Sucker”
Top Collaboration (Votat de fani): Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, „Señorita”
Foto: Profimedia, PR, Instagram
Barron Trump, fiul cel mic al președintelui Statelor Unite, a fost depistat pozitiv cu coronavirus, dezvăluirea fiind făcută de mama lui, Melania Trump.+ Mai multe