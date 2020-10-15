Billboard Music Awards 2020: Imaginile pe care trebuie să le vezi (GALERIE FOTO)

Decernarea Billboard Music Awards 2020 a avut loc aseară la The Dolby Theater din Los Angeles, California, în cadrul unui show live, dar organizat în condiții de siguranță, astfel că publicul a fost absent din sala unde s-a desfășurat evenimentul.

Printre câștigătorii Billboard Music Awards 2020 se numără Post Malone, care a obținut 9 premii, inclusiv pe cele pentru Top Artist și Top Male Artist, dar și Billie Eilish, Khalid, Kanye West și Lil Nas X.

Pentru al treilea an consecutiv Kelly Clarkson a fost gazda evenimentului și, deși nu a existat obișnuitul covor roșu, numeroase vedete au participat în condiții de siguranță la show și au înregistrat, fie înainte de difuzare, fie din confortul casei lor, momente muzicale cu care au impresionat publicul.

Câștigătorii Billboard Music Awards 2020 sunt:

Top Artist: Post Malone

Top Billboard 200 Album: Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Top Hot 100 Song: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, „Old Town Road”

Top Male Artist: Post Malone

Top Female Artist: Billie Eilish

Top Duo/Group: Jonas Brothers

Top New Artist: Billie Eilish

Billboard Chart Achievement Award (Votat de fani): Harry Styles

Top Hot 100 Artist: Post Malone

Top Streaming Songs Artist: Post Malone

Top Song Sales Artist: Lizzo

Top Radio Songs Artist: Jonas Brothers

Top Social Artist (Votat de fan): BTS

Top Touring Artist: P!nk

Top R&B Artist: Khalid

Top R&B Male Artist: Khalid

Top R&B Female Artist: Summer Walker

Top R&B Tour: Khalid

Top Rap Artist: Post Malone

Top Rap Male Artist: Post Malone

Top Rap Female Artist: Cardi B

Top Rap Tour: Post Malone

Top Country Artist: Luke Combs

Top Country Male Artist: Luke Combs

Top Country Female Artist: Maren Morris

Top Country Duo/Group: Dan + Shay

Top Rock Artist: Panic! At The Disco

Top Rock Tour: Elton John

Top Latin Artist: Bad Bunny

Top Dance/Electronic Artist: The Chainsmokers

Top Gospel Artist: Kanye West

Top Soundtrack: „Frozen II”

Top R&B Album: Khalid Free, Spirit

Top Rap Album: Post Malone, Hollywood’s Bleeding

Top Christian Album: Kanye West, Jesus is King

Top Gospel Album: Kanye West, Jesus is King

Top Streaming Song: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, „Old Town Road”

Top Selling Song: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, „Old Town Road”

Top Radio Song: Jonas Brothers, „Sucker”

Top Collaboration (Votat de fani): Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, „Señorita”

Foto: Profimedia, PR, Instagram

