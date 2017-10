Abuzul sexual la Hollywood: Jennifer Lawrence, Reese Witherspoon, Jessica Chastain fac declaratii

Last night felt like a sea change. A moment when women and men spoke up about harassment and the abuse of power in an open forum as a community that will not tolerate this behavior any more. A new community determined to create change so young people, who come after us, will not have to the feel shame or guilt that does not belong to them. I am so encouraged that we are making a new path forward. Thank you @elleusa and all of the incredibly inspiring honorees for your courage, your love and your truth. ❤️

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Oct 17, 2017 at 1:22pm PDT