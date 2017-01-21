Reactiile vedetelor la investirea lui Trump

Ieri a fost o zi importanta pentru SUA, iar reactiile vedetelor la investirea lui Trump reusesc sa ilustreze ceea ce simtim si noi toti.

Cele mai multe celebritati de la Hollywood au sustinut-o in timpul campaniei pe Hillary Clinton, asadar este normal ca acestea sa aiba o multime de lucruri de spus despre ziua de ieri. Multe dintre reactiile vedetelor la investirea lui Trump sunt amuzante, insa trag si un semnal de alarma pentru viitorul femeilor si persoanelor LGBT si de culoare, presedintele facand deja primele schimbari.

(Shia LaBeouf organizeaza si un protest pe intreaga perioada a mandatului lui Trump)

worst breakup ever. 🙌🏿

O fotografie postată de badgalriri (@badgalriri) pe

Noooooooo!!!! I’ll never let go!(Rose from Titanic voice)

O fotografie postată de January Jones (@januaryjones) pe

Foto: Arhiva Revistei ELLE

