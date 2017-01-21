Cele mai multe celebritati de la Hollywood au sustinut-o in timpul campaniei pe Hillary Clinton, asadar este normal ca acestea sa aiba o multime de lucruri de spus despre ziua de ieri. Multe dintre reactiile vedetelor la investirea lui Trump sunt amuzante, insa trag si un semnal de alarma pentru viitorul femeilor si persoanelor LGBT si de culoare, presedintele facand deja primele schimbari.

Ladies, remember to set your clocks back 100 yrs tonight. pic.twitter.com/QZmbhOjqjU — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) January 20, 2017

sleeping in — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) January 20, 2017

what a beautiful prayer. makes me wanna grab my puss — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2017

Stop telling me to „get over it”. Get UNDER it. He works for US. The democratic process is constant. Stay informed, stay engaged, speak up. — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) January 20, 2017

The last 2 inaugurations were very crowded. This one is so… roomy — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 20, 2017

All of the jokes/parody/comedy aside,

let’s stop for a moment to take a full account of where we are. This country is lost. It’s in trouble. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) January 20, 2017

NOW LIVE Museum of the Moving Image, New York pic.twitter.com/uhaqLufjo2 — Shia LaBeouf (@thecampaignbook) January 20, 2017

(Shia LaBeouf organizeaza si un protest pe intreaga perioada a mandatului lui Trump)

worst breakup ever. 🙌🏿 O fotografie postată de badgalriri (@badgalriri) pe 20 Ian 2017 la 09:22 PST

„Patriotism is the last refuge of a scoundrel.”

Samuel Johnson — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 20, 2017

I’m trying to be a respectful diligent American rt now but as I start to watch this inauguration- Regression is the word that comes to mind. — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) January 20, 2017

Ha! Trump will be the most expensive experiment ever! https://t.co/mvIoERoPyu — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) January 20, 2017

Noooooooo!!!! I’ll never let go!(Rose from Titanic voice) O fotografie postată de January Jones (@januaryjones) pe 20 Ian 2017 la 10:54 PST

In exchange for El Chapo, we would like to hand over Donald Trump. #Freetrade. #Inauguration — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) January 20, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump Americans are all colors, faiths, cultures & genders. We have voices. We refuse fear. We believe in the Dream. #WeAreHere — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) January 20, 2017

