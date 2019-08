Motivul surprinzător pentru care Prințesa Märtha Louise a Norvegiei renunță la titlul regal

View this post on Instagram

I am so excited about the webinar that my beloved @shamandurek and I are hosting on Saturday 10th at 5pm EST(23.00 Norwegian time). We will talk about love, life and change on this planet. I am so looking forward to seeing you all. If you have a question or a topic you would like us to discuss, please write below. We will pick out 5 questions to answer. See you soon. Link in BIO for sign up ☝️