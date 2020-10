Maggie Grace, starul din serialul Lost, a devenit mamă pentru prima dată

View this post on Instagram

The BEST mornings! ☕️👶🏻🌞 The shift to parenthood has been the most profound and beautiful experience of my life. 2020 is a wild time to have a baby. We long to offer him a better, more compassionate world, and we want to equip him to make it better. Lets elect leaders our kids can look up to. Please vote. 🤍#whatimvotingfor #whyivote #yourvotematters #votebymaskormail @joebiden @kamalaharris