Lady Gaga a purtat diamantul lui Audrey Hepburn la Oscar

View this post on Instagram

In the spotlight. The world-renowned Tiffany Diamond weighs 128.54 carats and has only been worn twice before—including by Audrey Hepburn. Worn by @ladygaga to tonights #Oscars, it is suspended from a platinum necklace of alternating cushion-cut and round brilliant diamonds. Appearing as if it is lit by an inner flame, the legendary cushion-cut yellow diamond has a unique 82 facets—24 more facets than the traditional 58-facet brilliant cut. The Tiffany Diamond is, quite literally, priceless. #LadyGaga #Oscars #ATiffanyDiamondADay #TheTiffanyDiamond