Khloe Kardashian a devenit mamă pentru prima dată.
Potrivit TMZ, Khloe Kardashian a devenit mama unei fetițe. Deși vestea nu a fost confirmată pana acum de membrii familiei Kardashian, The Blast a publicat recent o știre prin care anunța că mama lui Khloe, Kris Jenner, precum și Kim Kardashian erau la spital alături de ea, sosind de ieri în Cleveland. Nu se știe însă dacă la spital a fost și Tristan Thompson, deși mai multe surse au declarat că el ar avea permisiunea lui Khloe, ea alegând să uite momentan de faptul că acesta i-a fost infidel.
Conform site-ului TMZ, Khloe a născut în această dimineață la un spital de lângă Cleveland. Khloe Kardashian a anunțat în decembrie că va deveni mamă, după mai multe luni de speculații.
My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can’t believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you’ve been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love! Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we’ve been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us ❤️ Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it’s the best bundle of feelings I’ve ever felt in my life! ❤️❤️❤️
Foto: Instagram
Tristan Thompson, iubitul starului de reality tv Khloe Kardashian, a fost filmat în timp ce flirta și se săruta cu alte femei, iar totul a avut loc când deja se știa că Khloe Kardashian este însărcinată.+ Mai multe