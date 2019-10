Kate Middleton a mers la ședințele de terapie de familie pentru a-l sprijini pe fratele ei, James

View this post on Instagram

I speak out about my depression in the hope it resonates with someone who might be struggling. Just remember we all have mental health and it’s ok to talk about it. In fact talking about it was the first step towards my recovery 🗣 . I delved into the depths of my mental health, ADD, dyslexia and the taboo of suicidal thoughts with the wonderful @bryonygordon which is in today’s @telegraph magazine #petsastherapy #itsgoodtotalk #mentalhealthawareness