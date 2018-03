Chiara Ferragni a devenit mamă

These past two days have been a blur. On Wednesday morning we had our routine ultrasound and our gynecologist found out Leo’s tummy is not growing as much as It should, maybe because of the placenta getting old and not working correctly. I was put on bedrest, I really have to take it easy (had to cancel all my remaining jobs here) and I have now to take visits twice a week to make sure Leoncino is doing ok. We had the first one today and the results are so much better, he’s resting and growing strong Thank you for being there for me, and I apologize in advance If my feed is not gonna be as exciting as usual I’d love to hear your birth stories If you wanna share #LeoncinoMio

